2022 NFL free agency: Jags agree to terms with WR Zay Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been the busiest team of the tampering period, and on Monday night, they added their third pass-catcher of the day through an agreement in principle. That pass-catcher was former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Zay Jones, who signed a three-year deal.

Source: #Raiders WR Zay Jones is headed to the #Jaguars. MORE. He gets 3 years and up to $30M. $24M base. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

Jones’ deal is worth up to $30 million, but the base salary figure is $24 million. With his new deal, he will join Christian Kirk as the newest addition to the receiver room. The team also signed former New York Giants first-round pick Evan Engram to help out the tight ends group and give Trevor Lawrence a big-bodied target who can cause mismatches.

Jones will be coming off the second-best year of his career and was able to haul in 47 catches for 346 yards and a touchdown last season. As for his career total, he’s been able to haul in 171 total receptions for 1,884 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Jones entered the league in 2017 as a second-round pick for the Buffalo Bills out of Eastern Carolina. However, in 2019 he was traded to the Raiders for a 2021 fifth-round pick. Last offseason, they brought him back on a one-year deal, and he ended up totaling their fourth-highest total in receiving yards.