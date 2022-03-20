2022 NFL draft scouting report: Michigan EDGE David Ojabo
Michigan EDGE David Ojabo
6-foot-4
250 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
6.19 (6.45 before Achilles injury) — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter
TL;DR scouting report
Highly talented but raw pass rusher with sky-high potential that's been sullied by Achilles injury in March
The skinny
A 3-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2019, Ojabo committed to the Wolverines over Notre Dame and several other schools (including Ivy League). After redshirting as a freshman, Ojabo saw six games of action (three on defense) in 2020, recording one tackle. But in 2021, he broke out in a big way, registering 35 tackles (12 for losses), 11 sacks, three passes defended, five forced fumbles and one recovery. Ojabo declared for the 2022 NFL draft and suffered a torn Achilles tendon at Michigan's pro day on March 18.
Upside
Raw, tantalizing upside as a pass rusher — late bloomer with only five years of football experience
Former soccer player with light feet and good reaction skills
Good length (33 1/2-inch arms) with a frame that likely can add 15-20 pounds
Electric athletic ability on full display at NFL combine — 4.55-second 40 (1.59 10-yard split), 35-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-2 broad)
Get-off quickness is downright silly
Loose hips and ankles allow him to bend the edge with ease
Pretty natural feel for pass rushing — able to string moves together and counter blockers
Surprisingly deep bag of tricks — throws the kitchen sink at tackles
Emerging spin move could be trouble in a few years
Slippery — rarely stays blocked for long
Late finishing speed as run defender and vs. pass
Had some strong reps vs. Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski, a possible 2023 first-rounder
Lateral movement skill to flow down the line
Highly active hands — looks to strip the ball every time (program record for FFs in a season)
Projects to all fronts and can rush from two- and three-point stances
Very devoted to his craft — hard worker behind the scenes
Really came on late in the year — looked like a star in the making
Downside
Highly inexperienced — fewer than 600 defensive snaps in college football
Achilles injury likely to keep him out into regular season
Was considered a developmental project prior to the injury
Benefitted from playing across from Aidan Hutchinson — saw plenty of single blocking
Sub-par run defender right now
Learning how to take n blocks and dispatch them
Gets knocked back by stiff punches
Rush path can get altered by crafty blockers — can be directed too far outside the arc
Loses sight of the ball at times
Contain duties can be a bit spotty at times
Average short-shuttle time (4.55 seconds)
Still crude in pass-coverage technique and feel
Not especially young for developmental player — turns 22 in May
Best-suited destination
Ojabo's injury will delay his development and likely make him something of a redshirt player as a rookie, although he still should be able to provide some pass-rush production while he rounds into a more complete player. In time, the team that drafts Ojabo could end up with an electric pass rusher, but he must learn to be a three-down contributor and might not truly break out until Year 3. Still, his upside is just too good not to invest in.
Did you know
Ojabo was born in Nigeria and grew up in Scotland, moving there when he was 7. His family settled in New Jersey when Ojabo was high school, first playing basketball before trying football. He was teammates at Blair Academy with Baltimore Ravens 2021 first-rounder Odafe Oweh, and the two often raced head to head in track. Ojabo once clocked a 100-meter time of 10.93 seconds — an absurd time for his mass.
Player comp
At his very peak, Ojabo could be a high-quality pass rusher a la Aldon Smith or Chandler Jones, but we see him as very similar to Osi Umenyiora
Expected draft range
Ojabo's injury certainly clouds his landing spot. A a possible top-15 pick prior to getting hurt, Ojabo could fall to Day 2 of the draft now.