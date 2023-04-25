The 2022 NFL Draft scouting report of Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco was laughably wrong

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was the 251st player picked in last year’s NFL Draft, but he was one of the best rookies a year ago.

According to Pro Football Reference’s advanced metrics, only 17 first-year players had more approximate value than Pacheco in the 2022 season.

Pacheco rushed for 830 yards in the regular season, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He also scored a touchdown in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory.

Not bad for a guy who “lacks explosiveness.” That’s what one scouting report said about Pacheco, who read that “analysis” for an NFL video about how every pick matters in the NFL Draft.

Another wrote of Pacheco: “Outside of his NFL frame, his traits are pretty average.”

That’s laughable, right?

Pacheco is joined in the video by 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, the final draft pick of 2022; Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby and Packers running back Aaron Jones.

They also showed the scouting reports aren’t always right.