2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #8, San Jose State DE Cade Hall

The former defensive player of the year is the top-ranked Spartan on this year’s preseason list of the Mountain West’s best.

Back for another round.

The San Jose State Spartans weren’t able to defend their conference championship in the way that they’d hope last season, but their defense put in a lot of good work, regardless, thanks to players like defensive end Cade Hall.

Hall, of course, is one of the Spartans’ most productive defeders and has been for some time, going all the way back to eight starts and 12 games in 2018 through which he had 4.5 tackles for loss and a team-high three sacks. He managed only one sack in 12 more starts as a sophomore the following year, but he did lead SJSU with eight tackles for loss before a monster 2020 where he led the entire Mountain West with ten sacks and finished second with 12 TFLs.

That earned him the conference’s postseason defensive player of the year honor and its same preseason honor the following summer, and he was just as productive as ever in 2021 with 40 total tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, and two forced fumbles. As the Spartans take aim at another title this season, Hall figures to be a centerpiece of the effort one more time, especially as he was named a preseason co-defensive player of the year once again, and the talent hasn’t gone anywhere so unsuspecting signal-callers should continue watching their backs.

Cade Hall went 🔙 to 🔙@cade_hall97 with 2 sacks on Wyoming's final drive to help seal the W for the Spartans#SpartanUp | #ClimbTheMountain pic.twitter.com/am29xOwCCE — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) October 31, 2021

