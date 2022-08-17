2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #9, Wyoming RB Titus Swen

The Cowboys running back is the top-ranked Wyoming player on this year’s preseason list of the Mountain West’s best.

The latest in an decorated line.

The Wyoming Cowboys might have lost more than a few talented players to the transfer portal this off-season, but one crucial difference maker, running back Titus Swen, is back and has earned his spot on the countdown of the Mountain West’s top performers.

Swen began his college career in 2019 with one start among eight games, though he wouldn’t see action again until last fall after opting out of the 2020 season to help his family. That wait would prove worth it for everyone, however, as he stepped into a role as Xazavian Valladay’s primary complement last fall and thrived.

He played in all 13 games and ran for 785 yards on just 132 carries, a 5.95 yards per attempt average that ranked second among the 20 conference running backs with at least 100 rushes. That included a 98-yard scoring run which established a new program record and, according to Pro Football Focus, that also enabled him to earn a 86.0 overall grade which led the Mountain West at the position.

Now that Valladay has moved on as one of those aforementioned transfers, much more will fall on Swen to keep the Cowboys offense humming. He’s flashed plenty during his time with the brown and gold, so be careful betting against him.

TITUS SWEN FOR 87 YARDS!

