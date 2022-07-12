2022 British Open: Tee times, pairings for Round 1 at St. Andrews

The 150th Open Championship — or British Open, if you're American — tees off Thursday at St. Andrews, with some compelling groupings to start the tournament. Weather is expected to be warm and breezy, which will make for some firm and fast conditions early in the tournament.

The tournament begins at 1:35 a.m. Eastern time with 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie teeing off first. Tiger Woods gets a late-early draw for Thursday and Friday, and LIV golfers are scattered throughout the mix, with some in desirable groupings and some, not so much. Here are some of the notable groupings to follow, all times Eastern:

2:30 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama

2:41 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, Joo-Hyung Kim

2:52 a.m.: John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale

3:03 a.m.: Cam Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power

3:14 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

4:58 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

5:09 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

5:20 a.m.: Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau

7:53 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, Aaron Jarvis (a)

8:15 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman

8:26 a.m.: Scottie Scheffller, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

9:59 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

10:10 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahhm, Harold Varner III

For a complete list of tee times, go here.

A flag shows the claret Jug emblem and the '150' during practice for The 150th British Open Golf Championship on The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland on July 10, 2022. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

