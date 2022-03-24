2022 Auburn Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Auburn football schedule 2022: Who does Auburn miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 Auburn Football Schedule

Sept 3 Mercer

Sept 10 San Jose State

Sept 17 Penn State

Sept 24 Missouri

Oct 1 LSU

Oct 8 at Georgia

Oct 15 at Ole Miss

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 Arkansas

Nov 5 at Mississippi State

Nov 12 Texas A&M

Nov 19 WKU

Nov 26 at Alabama

Auburn Football Schedule: Who do the Tigers miss from the SEC slate?

The Tigers play Georgia every year from the East – yippee.

Fortunately, there’s no dealing with the Tennessee offense, Kentucky’s style, Florida and its talent, or an up-and-coming South Carolina team. The other game from the other division is against Missouri, and it’s at home to open up the SEC schedule.

However …

Auburn Football Schedule What To Know: Just win on the road and all will be fine

As if playing Georgia on the road wasn’t rough enough, Auburn also has to go to Alabama to close out the regular season.

There’s a nice break of getting Texas A&M and LSU at home, and playing Arkansas after a late October week off will help, but that’s coming off a run of two straight road games against Georgia and Ole Miss.

The Tigers will beat Mercer and San Jose State to start the season, but Penn State is Penn State, and playing WKU and that offense – even though it won’t be nearly the same killer it was last year – isn’t fun sandwiched between Texas A&M and Alabama.

Auburn Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

There’s a lot not to like about this schedule.

From going on the road to face Georgia and Alabama, to having to deal with Penn State, to going over to deal with Ole Miss and Mississippi State on the road, this isn’t going to be easy.

However, the season inexplicably starts with five straight home games, there’s a run of three home games in four dates in the finishing kick, and then it all ends in Tuscaloosa meaning the Tigers leave the great state of Alabama just once after October 15th.

