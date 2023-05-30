2022-23 final Philadelphia 76ers player grades: Jalen McDaniels

The 2022-23 season has ended for the Philadelphia 76ers following a Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in Round 2 of the playoffs and now is the time for reflection on the season.

The Sixers finished 54-28 and were third in the Eastern Conference behind only the Milwaukee Bucks and the Celtics in the standings. Considering the slow 12-12 start, the season was a success for the Sixers despite the sour and familiar ending.

Now that the season is in the books, now is the time to go back and give a grade to each player on the roster for what they did throughout the season. In this installment, Sixers Wire will look at wing player Jalen McDaniels who was acquired at the deadline from the Charlotte Hornets.

McDaniels' 2022-23 Sixers statistics (24 games)

6.7 points 3.2 rebounds 0.8 assists 0.7 steals 48.8% field goal percentage 40% 3-point percentage 82.4% free-throw percentage

McDaniels' advanced Sixers stats

PER: 12.5 True shooting percentage: 58% Assist percentage: 6.5% Win shares: 1.0

McDaniels' contract

2023-24 contract: NONE (unrestricted free agent)

Thoughts

The Sixers acquired McDaniels in what ended up being a four-team deal hoping that he would make an impact for them in the playoffs. They traded away Matisse Thybulle because of his lack of production on the offensive end in the postseason and were hoping McDaniels would remedy that.

After a bit of an adjustment period from the Hornets, McDaniels was able to find his groove. He’s such a long, athletic player that he can make a difference on the defensive end and then get out and run on offense. He didn’t take many 3-pointers during his time with the Sixers (30), but he made 40% of them so there’s something.

In the playoffs, he averaged 16.4 minutes per game in Round 1 against the Brooklyn Nets and averaged 3.3 points and 2.8 rebounds. He had some nice moments defensively on Nets star Mikal Bridges and he was a big part of the sweep over the Nets.

Round 2 against the Boston Celtics was a different story. He only played serious minutes in the series’ first three games and was a little ineffective. This was his first playoff run so he had never experienced something like that before. Coach Doc Rivers removed him from the rotation after Game 3 and he played only 36 seconds of garbage time in the final four games combined.

Final grade: C+

