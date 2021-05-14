  • Oops!
2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

Justin Cuthbert
·4 min read
If you're still stuck at home, isolated from society, well, this might play.

Slightly delayed, but only seven-plus months removed from the last time the best trophy in sports was won, we are now on the cusp of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs. The schedules, matchups and brackets are now set, and many vaccines administered, on the path toward the first-ever NHL semifinals in the league's division-strict, non-conference season.

Here’s how it shakes down for Round 1:

(Oh, and all times are ET).

North Division

Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens

Toronto Maple Leafs (1): 77 points (1 game remaining)
Montreal Canadiens (4): 59 points

TORONTO, ON - MAY 6: Joe Thornton #97 of the Toronto Maple Leafs plays the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at the Scotiabank Arena on May 6, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)
The Maple Leafs got the better of the Canadiens during their season series. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Season series: Maple Leafs win 7-2-1

Jan. 13: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 4 (OT)
Feb. 10: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 2
Feb. 13: Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1
Feb. 20: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 3
April 7: Maple Leafs 3, Canadiens 2
April 12: Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 2
April 28: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 1
May 3: Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)
May 6: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 2
May 8: Maple Leafs 3, Canadiens 2

Highlights

Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews will win his first Rocket Richard Trophy with at least 41 goals.
Canadiens: Tyler Toffoli's 28 goals rank seventh in the NHL.

Schedule

Thursday, May 20, 7:30 p.m.: Canadiens at Maple Leafs | NHLN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Saturday, May 22, 7 p.m.: Canadiens at Maple Leafs | CNBC, SN, CBC, TVAS
Monday, May 24, TBD: Maple Leafs at Canadiens | TBD
Tuesday, May 25, TBD: Maple Leafs at Canadiens | TBD
*Thursday, May 27, TBD: Canadiens at Maple Leafs | TBD
*Saturday, May 29, TBD: Maple Leafs at Canadiens | TBD
*Monday, May 31, TBD: Canadiens at Maple Leafs | TBD

Oilers vs. Jets

Edmonton Oilers (2): 72 points (1 game remaining)
Winnipeg Jets (3): 61 points (1 game remaining)

WINNIPEG, MB - APRIL 26: Leon Draisaitl #29 and Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers share a laugh during the pre-game warm up prior to NHL action against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell MTS Place on April 26, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)
The Jets will once again have their hands full with Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Season series: Oilers win 7-2-0

Jan. 24: Oilers 4, Jets 3
Jan. 26: Jets 6, Oilers 4
Feb. 15: Jets 6, Oilers 5
Feb. 17: Oilers 3, Jets 2
March 18: Oilers 2, Jets 1
March 20: Oilers 4, Jets 2
April 17: Oilers 3, Jets 0
April 26: Oilers 6, Jets 1
April 28: Oilers 3, Jets 1

Highlights

Oilers: Connor McDavid had a historic season, surpassing the 100-point mark in 53 games en route to his third Art Ross Trophy.
Jets: Winnipeg produced eight double-digit goals scorers. Pierre Luc-Dubois, who was traded in exchange for the most talented scorer on the roster to begin the season, wasn't one of them. 

Schedule:

Wednesday, May 19, 9 p.m.: Jets at Oilers | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Friday, May 21, 9 p.m.: Jets at Oilers | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Sunday, May 23, TBD: Oilers at Jets | TBD
Monday, May 24, TBD: Oilers at Jets | TBD
*Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Jets at Oilers | TBD
*Friday, May 28, TBD: Oilers at Jets | TBD
*Sunday, May 30, TBD: Jets at Oilers | TBD

East Division

Penguins vs. Islanders

Pittsburgh Penguins (1): 77 points
New York Islanders (4): 71 points

PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 27: Pittsburgh Penguins Center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal with Pittsburgh Penguins Center Jared McCann (19) during the second period in the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Islanders on March 27, 2021, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Sidney Crosby was best down the stretch for the Pittsburgh Penguins. (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Season series: Penguins win series 6-2

Feb. 6: Islanders 4, Penguins 3
Feb. 11: Penguins 4, Islanders 3 (SO)
Feb. 18: Penguins 4, Islanders 1
Feb. 20: Penguins 3, Islanders 2
Feb. 27: Penguins 4, Islanders 3 (OT)
Feb. 28: Islanders 2, Penguins 0
March 27: Penguins 6, Islanders 3
March 29: Penguins 2, Islanders 1

Highlights

Penguins: Sidney Crosby completed his 16th straight season scoring at least one point per game to begin his career, a mark only Wayne Gretzky has achieved (19 seasons).
Islanders: Semyon Varlamov led all NHL starters with a .929 save percentage.

Schedule

Sunday, May 16, Noon.: Islanders at Penguins | NBC, SN, TVAS
Tuesday, May 18, 7:30 p.m.: Islanders at Penguins | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Thursday, May 20, 7 p.m.: Penguins at Islanders | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS
Saturday, May 22, 3 p.m.: Penguins at Islanders | NBC, SN, TVA
*Monday, May 24, TBD: Islanders at Penguins | TBD
*Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Penguins at Islanders | TBD
*Friday, May 28, TBD: Islanders at Penguins | TBD

Capitals vs. Bruins

Washington Capitals (2): 77 points
Boston Bruins (3): 73 points

BOSTON, MA - MARCH 03: Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) eyes a face off during a game between the Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals on March 3, 2021, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Zdeno Chara will face off against his former team in the first round. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Season series: Bruins win series 4-2-2

Jan. 30: Capitals 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
Feb. 1: Bruins 5, Capitals 3
March 3: Capitals 2, Bruins 1 (SO)
March 5: Bruins 5, Capitals 1
April 8: Bruins 4, Capitals 2
April 11: Capitals 8, Bruins 1
April 18: Bruins 6, Capitals 3
May 11: Capitals 2, Bruins 1

Highlights

Capitals: Washington finished with the NHL's second-best special teams, finishing top five in both power play and penalty kill.
Bruins: Brad Marchand will likely finish third in league scoring, which is the highest placement of his career.

Schedule

Saturday, May 15, 7:15 p.m.: Bruins at Capitals | NBC, SN, CBC, TVAS
Monday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.: Bruins at Capitals | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 p.m.: Capitals at Bruins | NBCSN, SNE, SNO, SNP, SN360, TVAS
Friday, May 21, 6:30 p.m.: Capitals at Bruins | NBCSN, SNE, SNO, SNP, SN360, TVAS
*Sunday, May 23, TBD: Bruins at Capitals | TBD
*Tuesday, May 25, TBD: Capitals at Bruins | TBD
*Thursday, May 27, TBD: Bruins at Capitals | TBD

Central Division

Hurricanes vs. Predators

Carolina Hurricanes (1): 80 points
Nashville Predators (4): 64 points

NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 10: Filip Forsberg #9 of the Nashville Predators skates against Vincent Trocheck #16 of the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Bridgestone Arena on May 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)
The Predators handed the Hurricanes five of their 12 regulation losses this season. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Season series: Predators win series 6-2-0

Jan. 18: Hurricanes 4, Predators 2
March 2: Hurricanes 4, Predators 2
March 9: Hurricanes 3, Predators 2 (OT)
March 11: Hurricanes 5, Predators 1
April 15: Hurricanes 4, Predators 1
April 17: Hurricanes 3, Predators 1
May 8: Predators 3, Hurricanes 1
May 10: Predators 5, Hurricanes 0

Highlights

Hurricanes: Carolina's 81 goals conceded at five-on-five was the fewest in the NHL.
Predators: Juuse Saros finished third in save percentage among starters with a .927 clip in 36 starts.

Schedule

Monday, May 17, 8 p.m.: Predators at Hurricanes | CNBC, SNE, TVAS
Wednesday, May 19, 8 p.m.: Predators at Hurricanes | CNBC, FX-CA, TVAS
Friday, May 21, 7 p.m.: Hurricanes at Predators | USA, FXX-CA, TVAS
Sunday, May 23, TBD: Hurricanes at Predators | TBD
*Tuesday, May 25, TBD: Predators at Hurricanes | TBD
*Thursday, May 27, TBD: Hurricanes at Predators | TBD
*Saturday, May 29, TBD: Predators at Hurricanes | TBD

Panthers vs. Lightning

Florida Panthers (2): 79 points
Tampa Bay Lightning (3): 75 points

TAMPA, FLORIDA - APRIL 15: Erik Cernak #81 of the Tampa Bay Lightning exchanges words with Patric Hornqvist #70 of the Florida Panthers during the second period at Amalie Arena on April 15, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
The Battle of Florida is going to be must-watch TV. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Season series: Panthers win series 5-2-1

Feb. 11: Panthers 5, Lightning 2
Feb 13: Lightning 6, Panthers 1
Feb 15: Panthers 6, Lightning 4
March 21: Lightning 5, Panthers 3
April 15: Lightning 3, Panthers 2 (OT)
April 17: Panthers 5, Lightning 3
May 8: Panthers 5, Lightning 1
May 10: Panthers 4, Lightning 0

Highlights

Panthers: Deadline acquisition Sam Bennett set a record for production in his first 10 games with the organization, surpassing Pavel Bure.
Lightning: Nikita Kucherov is expected to return in the postseason after missing the entire regular season in recovery from surgery.

Schedule

Sunday, May 16, 7:30 p.m.: Lightning at Panthers | NBCSN, SN, TVAS
Tuesday, May 18, 8 p.m.: Lightning at Panthers | CNBC, SNE, TVAS
Thursday, May 20, 6:30 p.m.: Panthers at Lightning | USA, FX-CA, TVAS
Saturday, May 22, 12:30 p.m.: Panthers at Lightning | CNBC, SN, TVAS
*Monday, May 24, TBD: Lightning at Panthers | TBD
*Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Panthers at Lightning | TBD
*Friday, May 28, TBD: Lightning at Panthers | TBD

West Division

Avalanche vs. Blues

Colorado Avalanche (1): 82 points
St. Louis Blues (4): 63 points

ST LOUIS, MO - APRIL 22: Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche shoots the puck against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on April 22, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
The Avalanche enter the playoffs as the league's No. 1 seed. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Season series: Avalanche win series 5-3-0

Jan. 13: Blues 4, Avalanche 1
Jan. 15: Avalanche 8, Blues 0
April 2: Avalanche 3, Blues 2
April 3: Avalanche 2, Blues 1
April 14: Avalanche 4, Blues 3
April 22: Avalanche 4, Blues 2
April 24: Blues 5, Avalanche 3
April 26: Blues 4, Avalanche 1

Highlights

Avalanche: Colorado clinched its third Presidents' Trophy on the final night of the season.
Blues: David Perron averaged a point per game for the first time in his 14-year career, and became the first Blue to do so since Pavol Demitra in 2002-03.

Schedule

Monday, May 17, 10 p.m.: Blues at Avalanche | NBCSN, SN1, TVAS
Wednesday, May 19, 10:30 p.m.: Blues at Avalanche | CNBC, SN360, TVAS
Friday, May 21, 9:30 p.m.: Avalanche at Blues | USA, SN360, TVAS
Sunday, May 23, TBD: Avalanche at Blues | TBD
*Tuesday, May 25, TBD: Blues at Avalanche | TBD
*Thursday, May 27, TBD: Avalanche at Blues | TBD
*Saturday, May 29, TBD: Blues at Avalanche | TBD

Golden Knights vs. Wild

Vegas Golden Knights (2): 82 points
Minnesota Wild (3): 75 points

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 01: Robin Lehner #90 of the Vegas Golden Knights saves a shot by Mats Zuccarello #36 of the Minnesota Wild in a shootout at T-Mobile Arena on April 01, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)
The Golden Knights had trouble with the Wild during the regular season. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

Season series: Wild win series 5-1-2

March 1: Golden Knights 5, Wild 4 (OT)
March 3: Golden Knights, 5, Wild 1
March 8: Wild 2, Golden Knights 0
March 10: Wild 4, Golden Knights 3
April 1: Wild 3, Golden Knights 2 (SO)
April 3: Wild 2, Golden Knights 1
May 3: Wild 6, Golden Knights 5
May 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT)

Highlights

Golden Knights: Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner combined to win the franchise's first William M. Jennings Trophy.
Wild: Kirill Kaprizov is the clear Calder Trophy front runner after a 27-goal, 51-point rookie season.

Schedule

Sunday, May 16, 3 p.m.: Wild at Golden Knights | NBC, SN, TVAS
Tuesday, May 18, 10 p.m.: Wild at Golden Knights | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS
Thursday, May 20, 9:30 p.m.: Golden Knights at Wild | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS
Saturday, May 22, 8 p.m.: Golden Knights at Wild | NBC, SN360, TVAS
*Monday, May 24, TBD: Wild at Golden Knights | TBD
*Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Golden Knights at Wild | TBD
*Friday, May 28, TBD: Wild at Golden Knights | TBD

