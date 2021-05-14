2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

If you're still stuck at home, isolated from society, well, this might play.

Slightly delayed, but only seven-plus months removed from the last time the best trophy in sports was won, we are now on the cusp of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs. The schedules, matchups and brackets are now set, and many vaccines administered, on the path toward the first-ever NHL semifinals in the league's division-strict, non-conference season.

Here’s how it shakes down for Round 1:

(Oh, and all times are ET).

North Division

Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens

Toronto Maple Leafs (1): 77 points (1 game remaining)

Montreal Canadiens (4): 59 points

The Maple Leafs got the better of the Canadiens during their season series. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Season series: Maple Leafs win 7-2-1

Jan. 13: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 4 (OT)

Feb. 10: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 2

Feb. 13: Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1

Feb. 20: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 3

April 7: Maple Leafs 3, Canadiens 2

April 12: Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 2

April 28: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 1

May 3: Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)

May 6: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 2

May 8: Maple Leafs 3, Canadiens 2

Highlights

Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews will win his first Rocket Richard Trophy with at least 41 goals.

Canadiens: Tyler Toffoli's 28 goals rank seventh in the NHL.

Schedule

Thursday, May 20, 7:30 p.m.: Canadiens at Maple Leafs | NHLN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Saturday, May 22, 7 p.m.: Canadiens at Maple Leafs | CNBC, SN, CBC, TVAS

Monday, May 24, TBD: Maple Leafs at Canadiens | TBD

Tuesday, May 25, TBD: Maple Leafs at Canadiens | TBD

*Thursday, May 27, TBD: Canadiens at Maple Leafs | TBD

*Saturday, May 29, TBD: Maple Leafs at Canadiens | TBD

*Monday, May 31, TBD: Canadiens at Maple Leafs | TBD

Oilers vs. Jets

Edmonton Oilers (2): 72 points (1 game remaining)

Winnipeg Jets (3): 61 points (1 game remaining)

The Jets will once again have their hands full with Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Season series: Oilers win 7-2-0

Jan. 24: Oilers 4, Jets 3

Jan. 26: Jets 6, Oilers 4

Feb. 15: Jets 6, Oilers 5

Feb. 17: Oilers 3, Jets 2

March 18: Oilers 2, Jets 1

March 20: Oilers 4, Jets 2

April 17: Oilers 3, Jets 0

April 26: Oilers 6, Jets 1

April 28: Oilers 3, Jets 1

Highlights

Oilers: Connor McDavid had a historic season, surpassing the 100-point mark in 53 games en route to his third Art Ross Trophy.

Jets: Winnipeg produced eight double-digit goals scorers. Pierre Luc-Dubois, who was traded in exchange for the most talented scorer on the roster to begin the season, wasn't one of them.

Schedule:

Wednesday, May 19, 9 p.m.: Jets at Oilers | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Friday, May 21, 9 p.m.: Jets at Oilers | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Sunday, May 23, TBD: Oilers at Jets | TBD

Monday, May 24, TBD: Oilers at Jets | TBD

*Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Jets at Oilers | TBD

*Friday, May 28, TBD: Oilers at Jets | TBD

*Sunday, May 30, TBD: Jets at Oilers | TBD

East Division

Penguins vs. Islanders

Pittsburgh Penguins (1): 77 points

New York Islanders (4): 71 points

Sidney Crosby was best down the stretch for the Pittsburgh Penguins. (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Season series: Penguins win series 6-2

Feb. 6: Islanders 4, Penguins 3

Feb. 11: Penguins 4, Islanders 3 (SO)

Feb. 18: Penguins 4, Islanders 1

Feb. 20: Penguins 3, Islanders 2

Feb. 27: Penguins 4, Islanders 3 (OT)

Feb. 28: Islanders 2, Penguins 0

March 27: Penguins 6, Islanders 3

March 29: Penguins 2, Islanders 1

Highlights

Penguins: Sidney Crosby completed his 16th straight season scoring at least one point per game to begin his career, a mark only Wayne Gretzky has achieved (19 seasons).

Islanders: Semyon Varlamov led all NHL starters with a .929 save percentage.

Schedule

Sunday, May 16, Noon.: Islanders at Penguins | NBC, SN, TVAS

Tuesday, May 18, 7:30 p.m.: Islanders at Penguins | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Thursday, May 20, 7 p.m.: Penguins at Islanders | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS

Saturday, May 22, 3 p.m.: Penguins at Islanders | NBC, SN, TVA

*Monday, May 24, TBD: Islanders at Penguins | TBD

*Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Penguins at Islanders | TBD

*Friday, May 28, TBD: Islanders at Penguins | TBD

Capitals vs. Bruins

Washington Capitals (2): 77 points

Boston Bruins (3): 73 points

Zdeno Chara will face off against his former team in the first round. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Season series: Bruins win series 4-2-2

Jan. 30: Capitals 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

Feb. 1: Bruins 5, Capitals 3

March 3: Capitals 2, Bruins 1 (SO)

March 5: Bruins 5, Capitals 1

April 8: Bruins 4, Capitals 2

April 11: Capitals 8, Bruins 1

April 18: Bruins 6, Capitals 3

May 11: Capitals 2, Bruins 1

Highlights

Capitals: Washington finished with the NHL's second-best special teams, finishing top five in both power play and penalty kill.

Bruins: Brad Marchand will likely finish third in league scoring, which is the highest placement of his career.

Schedule

Saturday, May 15, 7:15 p.m.: Bruins at Capitals | NBC, SN, CBC, TVAS

Monday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.: Bruins at Capitals | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 p.m.: Capitals at Bruins | NBCSN, SNE, SNO, SNP, SN360, TVAS

Friday, May 21, 6:30 p.m.: Capitals at Bruins | NBCSN, SNE, SNO, SNP, SN360, TVAS

*Sunday, May 23, TBD: Bruins at Capitals | TBD

*Tuesday, May 25, TBD: Capitals at Bruins | TBD

*Thursday, May 27, TBD: Bruins at Capitals | TBD

Central Division

Hurricanes vs. Predators

Carolina Hurricanes (1): 80 points

Nashville Predators (4): 64 points

The Predators handed the Hurricanes five of their 12 regulation losses this season. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Season series: Predators win series 6-2-0

Jan. 18: Hurricanes 4, Predators 2

March 2: Hurricanes 4, Predators 2

March 9: Hurricanes 3, Predators 2 (OT)

March 11: Hurricanes 5, Predators 1

April 15: Hurricanes 4, Predators 1

April 17: Hurricanes 3, Predators 1

May 8: Predators 3, Hurricanes 1

May 10: Predators 5, Hurricanes 0

Highlights

Hurricanes: Carolina's 81 goals conceded at five-on-five was the fewest in the NHL.

Predators: Juuse Saros finished third in save percentage among starters with a .927 clip in 36 starts.

Schedule

Monday, May 17, 8 p.m.: Predators at Hurricanes | CNBC, SNE, TVAS

Wednesday, May 19, 8 p.m.: Predators at Hurricanes | CNBC, FX-CA, TVAS

Friday, May 21, 7 p.m.: Hurricanes at Predators | USA, FXX-CA, TVAS

Sunday, May 23, TBD: Hurricanes at Predators | TBD

*Tuesday, May 25, TBD: Predators at Hurricanes | TBD

*Thursday, May 27, TBD: Hurricanes at Predators | TBD

*Saturday, May 29, TBD: Predators at Hurricanes | TBD

Panthers vs. Lightning

Florida Panthers (2): 79 points

Tampa Bay Lightning (3): 75 points

The Battle of Florida is going to be must-watch TV. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Season series: Panthers win series 5-2-1

Feb. 11: Panthers 5, Lightning 2

Feb 13: Lightning 6, Panthers 1

Feb 15: Panthers 6, Lightning 4

March 21: Lightning 5, Panthers 3

April 15: Lightning 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

April 17: Panthers 5, Lightning 3

May 8: Panthers 5, Lightning 1

May 10: Panthers 4, Lightning 0

Highlights

Panthers: Deadline acquisition Sam Bennett set a record for production in his first 10 games with the organization, surpassing Pavel Bure.

Lightning: Nikita Kucherov is expected to return in the postseason after missing the entire regular season in recovery from surgery.

Schedule

Sunday, May 16, 7:30 p.m.: Lightning at Panthers | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

Tuesday, May 18, 8 p.m.: Lightning at Panthers | CNBC, SNE, TVAS

Thursday, May 20, 6:30 p.m.: Panthers at Lightning | USA, FX-CA, TVAS

Saturday, May 22, 12:30 p.m.: Panthers at Lightning | CNBC, SN, TVAS

*Monday, May 24, TBD: Lightning at Panthers | TBD

*Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Panthers at Lightning | TBD

*Friday, May 28, TBD: Lightning at Panthers | TBD

West Division

Avalanche vs. Blues

Colorado Avalanche (1): 82 points

St. Louis Blues (4): 63 points

The Avalanche enter the playoffs as the league's No. 1 seed. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Season series: Avalanche win series 5-3-0

Jan. 13: Blues 4, Avalanche 1

Jan. 15: Avalanche 8, Blues 0

April 2: Avalanche 3, Blues 2

April 3: Avalanche 2, Blues 1

April 14: Avalanche 4, Blues 3

April 22: Avalanche 4, Blues 2

April 24: Blues 5, Avalanche 3

April 26: Blues 4, Avalanche 1

Highlights

Avalanche: Colorado clinched its third Presidents' Trophy on the final night of the season.

Blues: David Perron averaged a point per game for the first time in his 14-year career, and became the first Blue to do so since Pavol Demitra in 2002-03.

Schedule

Monday, May 17, 10 p.m.: Blues at Avalanche | NBCSN, SN1, TVAS

Wednesday, May 19, 10:30 p.m.: Blues at Avalanche | CNBC, SN360, TVAS

Friday, May 21, 9:30 p.m.: Avalanche at Blues | USA, SN360, TVAS

Sunday, May 23, TBD: Avalanche at Blues | TBD

*Tuesday, May 25, TBD: Blues at Avalanche | TBD

*Thursday, May 27, TBD: Avalanche at Blues | TBD

*Saturday, May 29, TBD: Blues at Avalanche | TBD

Golden Knights vs. Wild

Vegas Golden Knights (2): 82 points

Minnesota Wild (3): 75 points

The Golden Knights had trouble with the Wild during the regular season. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

Season series: Wild win series 5-1-2

March 1: Golden Knights 5, Wild 4 (OT)

March 3: Golden Knights, 5, Wild 1

March 8: Wild 2, Golden Knights 0

March 10: Wild 4, Golden Knights 3

April 1: Wild 3, Golden Knights 2 (SO)

April 3: Wild 2, Golden Knights 1

May 3: Wild 6, Golden Knights 5

May 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT)

Highlights

Golden Knights: Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner combined to win the franchise's first William M. Jennings Trophy.

Wild: Kirill Kaprizov is the clear Calder Trophy front runner after a 27-goal, 51-point rookie season.

Schedule

Sunday, May 16, 3 p.m.: Wild at Golden Knights | NBC, SN, TVAS

Tuesday, May 18, 10 p.m.: Wild at Golden Knights | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS

Thursday, May 20, 9:30 p.m.: Golden Knights at Wild | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS

Saturday, May 22, 8 p.m.: Golden Knights at Wild | NBC, SN360, TVAS

*Monday, May 24, TBD: Wild at Golden Knights | TBD

*Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Golden Knights at Wild | TBD

*Friday, May 28, TBD: Wild at Golden Knights | TBD

