2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels
Slightly delayed, but only seven-plus months removed from the last time the best trophy in sports was won, we are now on the cusp of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs. The schedules, matchups and brackets are now set, and many vaccines administered, on the path toward the first-ever NHL semifinals in the league's division-strict, non-conference season.
Here’s how it shakes down for Round 1:
(Oh, and all times are ET).
North Division
Toronto Maple Leafs (1): 77 points (1 game remaining)
Montreal Canadiens (4): 59 points
Season series: Maple Leafs win 7-2-1
Jan. 13: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 4 (OT)
Feb. 10: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 2
Feb. 13: Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1
Feb. 20: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 3
April 7: Maple Leafs 3, Canadiens 2
April 12: Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 2
April 28: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 1
May 3: Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)
May 6: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 2
May 8: Maple Leafs 3, Canadiens 2
Highlights
Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews will win his first Rocket Richard Trophy with at least 41 goals.
Canadiens: Tyler Toffoli's 28 goals rank seventh in the NHL.
Schedule
Thursday, May 20, 7:30 p.m.: Canadiens at Maple Leafs | NHLN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Saturday, May 22, 7 p.m.: Canadiens at Maple Leafs | CNBC, SN, CBC, TVAS
Monday, May 24, TBD: Maple Leafs at Canadiens | TBD
Tuesday, May 25, TBD: Maple Leafs at Canadiens | TBD
*Thursday, May 27, TBD: Canadiens at Maple Leafs | TBD
*Saturday, May 29, TBD: Maple Leafs at Canadiens | TBD
*Monday, May 31, TBD: Canadiens at Maple Leafs | TBD
Oilers vs. Jets
Edmonton Oilers (2): 72 points (1 game remaining)
Winnipeg Jets (3): 61 points (1 game remaining)
Season series: Oilers win 7-2-0
Jan. 24: Oilers 4, Jets 3
Jan. 26: Jets 6, Oilers 4
Feb. 15: Jets 6, Oilers 5
Feb. 17: Oilers 3, Jets 2
March 18: Oilers 2, Jets 1
March 20: Oilers 4, Jets 2
April 17: Oilers 3, Jets 0
April 26: Oilers 6, Jets 1
April 28: Oilers 3, Jets 1
Highlights
Oilers: Connor McDavid had a historic season, surpassing the 100-point mark in 53 games en route to his third Art Ross Trophy.
Jets: Winnipeg produced eight double-digit goals scorers. Pierre Luc-Dubois, who was traded in exchange for the most talented scorer on the roster to begin the season, wasn't one of them.
Schedule:
Wednesday, May 19, 9 p.m.: Jets at Oilers | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Friday, May 21, 9 p.m.: Jets at Oilers | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Sunday, May 23, TBD: Oilers at Jets | TBD
Monday, May 24, TBD: Oilers at Jets | TBD
*Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Jets at Oilers | TBD
*Friday, May 28, TBD: Oilers at Jets | TBD
*Sunday, May 30, TBD: Jets at Oilers | TBD
East Division
Penguins vs. Islanders
Pittsburgh Penguins (1): 77 points
New York Islanders (4): 71 points
Season series: Penguins win series 6-2
Feb. 6: Islanders 4, Penguins 3
Feb. 11: Penguins 4, Islanders 3 (SO)
Feb. 18: Penguins 4, Islanders 1
Feb. 20: Penguins 3, Islanders 2
Feb. 27: Penguins 4, Islanders 3 (OT)
Feb. 28: Islanders 2, Penguins 0
March 27: Penguins 6, Islanders 3
March 29: Penguins 2, Islanders 1
Highlights
Penguins: Sidney Crosby completed his 16th straight season scoring at least one point per game to begin his career, a mark only Wayne Gretzky has achieved (19 seasons).
Islanders: Semyon Varlamov led all NHL starters with a .929 save percentage.
Schedule
Sunday, May 16, Noon.: Islanders at Penguins | NBC, SN, TVAS
Tuesday, May 18, 7:30 p.m.: Islanders at Penguins | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Thursday, May 20, 7 p.m.: Penguins at Islanders | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS
Saturday, May 22, 3 p.m.: Penguins at Islanders | NBC, SN, TVA
*Monday, May 24, TBD: Islanders at Penguins | TBD
*Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Penguins at Islanders | TBD
*Friday, May 28, TBD: Islanders at Penguins | TBD
Capitals vs. Bruins
Washington Capitals (2): 77 points
Boston Bruins (3): 73 points
Season series: Bruins win series 4-2-2
Jan. 30: Capitals 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
Feb. 1: Bruins 5, Capitals 3
March 3: Capitals 2, Bruins 1 (SO)
March 5: Bruins 5, Capitals 1
April 8: Bruins 4, Capitals 2
April 11: Capitals 8, Bruins 1
April 18: Bruins 6, Capitals 3
May 11: Capitals 2, Bruins 1
Highlights
Capitals: Washington finished with the NHL's second-best special teams, finishing top five in both power play and penalty kill.
Bruins: Brad Marchand will likely finish third in league scoring, which is the highest placement of his career.
Schedule
Saturday, May 15, 7:15 p.m.: Bruins at Capitals | NBC, SN, CBC, TVAS
Monday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.: Bruins at Capitals | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 p.m.: Capitals at Bruins | NBCSN, SNE, SNO, SNP, SN360, TVAS
Friday, May 21, 6:30 p.m.: Capitals at Bruins | NBCSN, SNE, SNO, SNP, SN360, TVAS
*Sunday, May 23, TBD: Bruins at Capitals | TBD
*Tuesday, May 25, TBD: Capitals at Bruins | TBD
*Thursday, May 27, TBD: Bruins at Capitals | TBD
Central Division
Hurricanes vs. Predators
Carolina Hurricanes (1): 80 points
Nashville Predators (4): 64 points
Season series: Predators win series 6-2-0
Jan. 18: Hurricanes 4, Predators 2
March 2: Hurricanes 4, Predators 2
March 9: Hurricanes 3, Predators 2 (OT)
March 11: Hurricanes 5, Predators 1
April 15: Hurricanes 4, Predators 1
April 17: Hurricanes 3, Predators 1
May 8: Predators 3, Hurricanes 1
May 10: Predators 5, Hurricanes 0
Highlights
Hurricanes: Carolina's 81 goals conceded at five-on-five was the fewest in the NHL.
Predators: Juuse Saros finished third in save percentage among starters with a .927 clip in 36 starts.
Schedule
Monday, May 17, 8 p.m.: Predators at Hurricanes | CNBC, SNE, TVAS
Wednesday, May 19, 8 p.m.: Predators at Hurricanes | CNBC, FX-CA, TVAS
Friday, May 21, 7 p.m.: Hurricanes at Predators | USA, FXX-CA, TVAS
Sunday, May 23, TBD: Hurricanes at Predators | TBD
*Tuesday, May 25, TBD: Predators at Hurricanes | TBD
*Thursday, May 27, TBD: Hurricanes at Predators | TBD
*Saturday, May 29, TBD: Predators at Hurricanes | TBD
Panthers vs. Lightning
Florida Panthers (2): 79 points
Tampa Bay Lightning (3): 75 points
Season series: Panthers win series 5-2-1
Feb. 11: Panthers 5, Lightning 2
Feb 13: Lightning 6, Panthers 1
Feb 15: Panthers 6, Lightning 4
March 21: Lightning 5, Panthers 3
April 15: Lightning 3, Panthers 2 (OT)
April 17: Panthers 5, Lightning 3
May 8: Panthers 5, Lightning 1
May 10: Panthers 4, Lightning 0
Highlights
Panthers: Deadline acquisition Sam Bennett set a record for production in his first 10 games with the organization, surpassing Pavel Bure.
Lightning: Nikita Kucherov is expected to return in the postseason after missing the entire regular season in recovery from surgery.
Schedule
Sunday, May 16, 7:30 p.m.: Lightning at Panthers | NBCSN, SN, TVAS
Tuesday, May 18, 8 p.m.: Lightning at Panthers | CNBC, SNE, TVAS
Thursday, May 20, 6:30 p.m.: Panthers at Lightning | USA, FX-CA, TVAS
Saturday, May 22, 12:30 p.m.: Panthers at Lightning | CNBC, SN, TVAS
*Monday, May 24, TBD: Lightning at Panthers | TBD
*Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Panthers at Lightning | TBD
*Friday, May 28, TBD: Lightning at Panthers | TBD
West Division
Avalanche vs. Blues
Colorado Avalanche (1): 82 points
St. Louis Blues (4): 63 points
Season series: Avalanche win series 5-3-0
Jan. 13: Blues 4, Avalanche 1
Jan. 15: Avalanche 8, Blues 0
April 2: Avalanche 3, Blues 2
April 3: Avalanche 2, Blues 1
April 14: Avalanche 4, Blues 3
April 22: Avalanche 4, Blues 2
April 24: Blues 5, Avalanche 3
April 26: Blues 4, Avalanche 1
Highlights
Avalanche: Colorado clinched its third Presidents' Trophy on the final night of the season.
Blues: David Perron averaged a point per game for the first time in his 14-year career, and became the first Blue to do so since Pavol Demitra in 2002-03.
Schedule
Monday, May 17, 10 p.m.: Blues at Avalanche | NBCSN, SN1, TVAS
Wednesday, May 19, 10:30 p.m.: Blues at Avalanche | CNBC, SN360, TVAS
Friday, May 21, 9:30 p.m.: Avalanche at Blues | USA, SN360, TVAS
Sunday, May 23, TBD: Avalanche at Blues | TBD
*Tuesday, May 25, TBD: Blues at Avalanche | TBD
*Thursday, May 27, TBD: Avalanche at Blues | TBD
*Saturday, May 29, TBD: Blues at Avalanche | TBD
Golden Knights vs. Wild
Vegas Golden Knights (2): 82 points
Minnesota Wild (3): 75 points
Season series: Wild win series 5-1-2
March 1: Golden Knights 5, Wild 4 (OT)
March 3: Golden Knights, 5, Wild 1
March 8: Wild 2, Golden Knights 0
March 10: Wild 4, Golden Knights 3
April 1: Wild 3, Golden Knights 2 (SO)
April 3: Wild 2, Golden Knights 1
May 3: Wild 6, Golden Knights 5
May 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT)
Highlights
Golden Knights: Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner combined to win the franchise's first William M. Jennings Trophy.
Wild: Kirill Kaprizov is the clear Calder Trophy front runner after a 27-goal, 51-point rookie season.
Schedule
Sunday, May 16, 3 p.m.: Wild at Golden Knights | NBC, SN, TVAS
Tuesday, May 18, 10 p.m.: Wild at Golden Knights | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS
Thursday, May 20, 9:30 p.m.: Golden Knights at Wild | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS
Saturday, May 22, 8 p.m.: Golden Knights at Wild | NBC, SN360, TVAS
*Monday, May 24, TBD: Wild at Golden Knights | TBD
*Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Golden Knights at Wild | TBD
*Friday, May 28, TBD: Wild at Golden Knights | TBD
