2021 NFL preseason schedule by team
The NFL released their preseason schedule for the 2021 exhibition campaign.
There are some tepid Super Bowl rematches, such as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs opening up the first official week of preseason.
The Dallas Cowboys take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a long-awaited Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.
To accommodate for a 17-game schedule, the league borrowed from the four-game preseason — kind like daylight savings time — and added that extra game on the back end of the schedule to create a 17-game schedule.
NFC teams get two home preseason games this year. The AFC gets just one.
Here is a look at every team’s preseason schedule with all times Eastern.
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 13 — vs. Dallas Cowboys — 10:00 p.m. Aug. 20 — vs. Kansas City Chiefs — 8:00 p.m. Aug. 28 — at New Orleans Saints — 8:00 p.m.
Atlanta Falcons
(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
Aug. 13 — vs. Tennessee Titans — 7:00 p.m. Aug. 21 — at Miami Dolphins — 7:00 p.m. Aug. 29 — vs. Cleveland Browns — 8:00 p.m.
Baltimore Ravens
(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Aug. 14 — vs. New Orleans Saints — 7:00 p.m. Aug. 21 — at Carolina Panthers — 8:00 p.m. Aug. 28 — at Washington — 6:00 p.m.
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 13 — at Detroit Lions — 7:00 p.m. Aug. 21 — at Chicago Bears — 1:00 p.m. Aug. 28 — vs. Green Bay Packers — 1:00 p.m.
Carolina Panthers
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 15 — at Indianapolis Colts — 1:00 p.m. Aug. 21 — vs. Baltimore Colts — 7:00 p.m. Aug. 27 — vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — 7:30 p.m.
Chicago Bears
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 14 — vs. Miami Dolphins — 1:00 p.m. Aug. 21 — vs. Buffalo Bills — 1:00 p.m. Aug. 28 — at Tennessee Titans — 7:00 p.m.
Cincinnati Bengals
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Aug. 14 — at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 — at Washington — 8:00 p.m. Aug. 29 — vs. Miami Dolphins — 4:00 p.m.
Cleveland Browns
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 14 — at Jacksonville Jagurs — 7:00 p.m. Aug. 22 — vs. New York Giants — 1:00 p.m. Aug. 29 — at Atlanta Falcons — 8:00 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 5 — vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — 8:00 p.m. (Pro Football Hall of Fame Game) Aug. 13 — at Arizona Cardinals — 10:00 p.m. Aug. 21 — vs. Houston Texans — 8:00 p.m. Aug. 29 — at Jacksonville Jaguars — 1:00 p.m.
Denver Broncos
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 14 — at Minnesota Vikings — 4:00 p.m. Aug. 21 — at Seattle Seahawks — 10:00 p.m. Aug. 28 — vs. Los Angeles Rams — 9:05 p.m.
Detroit Lions
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Aug. 13 — vs. Buffalo Bills — 7:00 p.m. Aug. 21 — at Pittsburgh Steelers — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 — vs. Indianapolis Colts — 7:00 p.m.
Green Bay Packers
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 14 — vs. Houston Texans — 8:00 p.m. Aug. 21 — vs. New York Jets — 4:25 p.m. Aug. 28 — at Buffalo Bills — 1:00 p.m.
Houston Texans
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 14 — at Green Bay Packers — 8:00 p.m. Aug. 21 — at Dallas Cowboys — 8:00 p.m. Aug. 28 — vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 8:00 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts
(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Aug. 15 — vs. Carolina Panthers — 1:00 p.m. Aug. 21 — at Minnesota Vikings — 8:00 p.m. Aug. 27 — at Detroit Lions — 7:00 p.m.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 14 — vs. Cleveland Browns — 7:00 p.m. Aug. 23 — at New Orleans Saints — 8:00 p.m. Aug. 29 — at Dallas Cowboys — 1:00 p.m.
Kansas City Chiefs
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Aug. 14 — at San Francisco 49ers — 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20 — at Arizona Cardinals — 8:00 p.m. Aug. 27 — vs. Minnesota Vikings — 8:00 p.m.
Las Vegas Raiders
(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Aug. 14 — vs. Seattle Seahawks — 9:00 p.m. Aug. 21 — at Los Angeles Rams — 10:00 p.m. Aug. 29 — at San Francisco 49ers — 4:00 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 14 — at Los Angeles Rams — 10:00 p.m. Aug. 22 — vs. San Francisco 49ers — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 — at Seattle Seahawks — 10:00 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Aug. 14 — vs. Los Angeles Rams — 10:00 p.m. Aug. 21 — vs. Las Vegas Raiders — 10:00 p.m. Aug. 28 — at Denver Broncos — 9:05 p.m.
Miami Dolphins
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 14 — at Chicago Bears — 1:00 p.m. Aug. 21 — vs. Atlanta Falcons — 7:00 p.m. Aug. 29 — at Cincinnati Bengals — 4:00 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 14 — vs. Denver Broncos — 4:00 p.m. Aug. 21 — vs. Indianapolis Colts — 8:00 p.m. Aug. 27 — at Kansas City Chiefs — 8:00 p.m.
New England Patriots
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 12 — vs. Washington — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 — at Philadelphia Eagles — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29 — at New York Giants — 6:00 p.m.
New Orleans Saints
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Aug. 14 — at Baltimore Ravens — 7:00 p.m. Aug. 23 — vs. Jacksonville Jaguars — 8:00 p.m. Aug. 28 — vs. Arizona Cardinals — 8:00 p.m.
New York Giants
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 14 — vs. New York Jets — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22 — at Cleveland Browns — 1:00 p.m. Aug. 29 — vs. New England Patriots — 6:00 p.m.
New York Jets
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 14 — at New York Giants — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 — at Green Bay Packers — 4:25 p.m. Aug. 27 — vs. Philadelphia Eagles — 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia Eagles
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 12 — vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 — vs. New England Patriots — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 — at New York Jets — 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 5 — vs. Dallas Cowboys — 8:00 p.m. (Pro Football Hall of Fame Game) Aug. 12 — at Pittsburgh Steelers — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 — vs. Detriot Lions — 7:30 Aug. 27 — at Carolina Panthers — 7:30
San Francisco 49ers
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 14 — vs. Kansas City Chiefs — 8:30 p.m. Aug. 22 — at Los Angeles Chargers — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29 — vs. Las Vegas Raiders — 4:00 p.m.
Seattle Seahawks
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 14 — at Seattle Seahawks — 9:00 p.m. Aug. 21 — vs. Denver Broncos — 10:00 p.m. Aug. 28 — vs. Los Angeles Chargers — 10:00 p.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Aug. 14 — vs. Cincinnati Bengals — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 — vs. Tennessee Titans — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 — at Houston Texans — 8:00 p.m.
Tennessee Titans
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Aug. 13 — at Atlanta Falcons — 7:00 p.m. Aug. 21 — at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 — vs. Chicago Bears — 7:00 p.m.
Washington
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 12 — at New England Patriots — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 — vs. Cincinnati Bengals — 8:00 p.m. Aug. 28 — vs. Baltimore Ravens — 6:00 p.m.
1
1