2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Jaguars take Trevor Lawrence at No. 1

Sam Farmer
·6 min read
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State .
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is poised to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL draft, but how will the rest of the first round shape up? (John Bazemore / Associated Press)

Now that the San Francisco 49ers have traded into the No. 3 spot, it’s entirely possible we see NFL history in next month’s draft with quarterbacks going 1-2-3 for the first time.

But that’s not the way The Times’ first mock draft unfolds.

This scenario assumes the New York Jets take a sharp left turn, taking a left tackle and hanging onto quarterback Sam Darnold. Of course, it’s also a possibility that the woeful Jets trade out of that lofty spot for more picks.

Regardless, this mock draft has five quarterbacks selected in the first round, which would be tied with 2018 for the most since 1999.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson — For the third time in 10 years, the Jaguars use their first-round pick on a quarterback. The Urban Meyer era is launched.

2. New York Jets: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon — In this scenario, the Jets keep Sam Darnold, maybe move Mekhi Becton to the right side, and have stellar young bookend tackles.

3. San Francisco 49ers: QB Zach Wilson, Brigham Young — With his ability to roll out and throw darts on the run, Wilson has some young Aaron Rodgers appeal and fits Kyle Shanahan’s system.

4. Atlanta Falcons: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama — The Falcons need lots of help, and this could be an edge rusher. But cornerbacks are at a premium too, so Atlanta grabs the best one.

LSU wide receiver Ja&#39;Marr Chase celebrates during a game.
LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Ja’Marr Chase, Louisiana State — The Bengals are in greater need of help on the offensive line. But in this mock, they gift Joe Burrows with a star from his alma mater.

6. Miami Dolphins: OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern — If the Bengals don’t take Slater, Miami would happily welcome him. The Dolphins also need lots of defensive help.

7. Detroit Lions: WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama — Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are gone. If the Lions truly believe in Jared Goff, they need to provide him with some targets.

8. Carolina Panthers: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State — Lance is raw, but he can learn at the elbow of Teddy Bridgewater for a season. New general manager Scott Fitterer makes a bold move.

9. Denver Broncos: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State — Parsons, who ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, fits what coach Vic Fangio wants to do. Parsons is similar to Roquan Smith, who played for Fangio in Chicago.

South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn
South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

10. Dallas Cowboys: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina — The son of former New Orleans receiver Joe Horn, Jaycee put on an impressive performance at his pro day and fills a need.

11. New York Giants: Edge Gregory Rousseau, Miami — Good Giants teams are built around pass rushers. Rousseau could learn from playing alongside Leonard Williams.

12. Philadelphia Eagles: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State — The Eagles aren’t completely sold on Jalen Hurts at quarterback. If Fields slips a bit, he might be too tempting.

13. Chargers: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida — This could be the best athlete in the draft. If the Chargers can get him as Hunter Henry's replacement, then pair him with Justin Herbert? Wow.

14. Minnesota Vikings: Edge Kwity Paye, Michigan — Everson Griffen and Linval Joseph are gone. The Vikings need to beef up their defensive front and give Danielle Hunter some help.

Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari runs.
Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (Michael Woods / Associated Press)

15. New England Patriots: Edge Azeez Ojulari, Georgia — Ojulari, an outside linebacker, would beef up a Patriots pass rush that didn’t generate a lot of heat last season.

16. Arizona Cardinals: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech — Even though he’s supposed to be ready for training camp, Farley just underwent back surgery so he could wind up sliding.

17. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech — The Raiders traded tackle Trent Brown, guard Gabe Jackson and center Rodney Hudson, so their line is in rebuild mode.

18. Miami Dolphins: RB Travis Etienne, Clemson — Dolphins could go with Etienne or Najee Harris. Etienne is more of a home-run hitter, whereas Harris is more of an all-around back. Both have good hands.

19. Washington Football Team: OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State — Washington has a Band-Aid QB solution with Ryan Fitzpatrick and could use help protecting him. Jenkins fits.

Miami linebacker Jaelan Phillips of Miami celebrates a defensive stop.
Miami linebacker Jaelan Phillips (Matt Gentry / The Roanoke Times via AP)

20. Chicago Bears: Edge Jaelan Phillips, Miami — Although the Bears have lots of offensive concerns, they need to ramp up their pass rush too. Phillips had eight sacks in 10 games last season.

21. Indianapolis Colts: OLB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame — There’s uncertainty about whether Justin Houston will be back for a third year, and the Colts need help pressuring quarterbacks.

22. Tennessee Titans: DT Christian Barmore, Alabama — Receiver and offensive line are tempting here, but the Titans bulk up with the best defensive tackle in this class.

23. New York Jets: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama — Having picked up a left tackle at No. 2, the Jets find a player who could be their first 1,000-yard receiver since 2015.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: RB Najee Harris, Alabama — Coach-turned-analyst Jim Mora (the younger) predicts Harris could be the next Le’Veon Bell — or even Franco Harris — for the Steelers.

TCU safety Trevon Moehrig looks on during a game.
TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (Brandon Wade / Associated Press)

25. Jacksonville Jackson: S Trevon Moehrig, Texas Christian — Jarrod Wilson will start at one safety spot for the Jaguars, but no one has made a convincing case for the other. Moehrig is the best safety in this class.

26. Cleveland Browns: OLB Zaven Collins, Tulsa — The Browns improved in the secondary via free agency and need to find a replacement for Olivier Vernon.

27. Baltimore Ravens: OT/OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC — The Ravens could have changes coming at center, guard and tackle, so a versatile lineman such as Vera-Tucker would be invaluable.

28. New Orleans Saints: QB Mac Jones, Alabama — Jones could go earlier, but if he’s available … one way for the Saints to escape salary-cap prison is by going economical at QB.

29. Green Bay Packers: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota — The Packers do Aaron Rodgers a solid and get him a superb route runner who knows how to play in the bitter cold.

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield blocks during a game.
Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

30. Buffalo Bills: OT Jalen Mayfield, Michigan — Mayfield can play either side, and the Bills could round him into a solid right tackle. Anything to further protect Josh Allen.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: OG/C Landon Dickerson, Alabama — Dickerson likely will slip coming off knee surgery, but the Chiefs could play the long game, envisioning him with Patrick Mahomes for a decade.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Javonte Williams, North Carolina — The Buccaneers figure to have all their starters back, so this is a draft for the future. Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette eventually will be free agents.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

