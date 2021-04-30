2021 NFL Draft: DeVonta Smith to Philadelphia Eagles

Matt Harmon reacts to the Philadelphia Eagles' selection of wide receiver DeVonta Smith, and what, if any fantasy impact the rookie will have in Year 1.

Philadelphia Eagles draft DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

In the third reunion this draft has given us, the Eagles selected DeVonta Smith, setting up the rookie to be Jalen Hurts' top weapon in 2021.

The Heisman winner was electric every single time he touched the ball in Alabama, and he fills a huge need for the Eagles (FINALLY). Not only can Smith produce, but Matt Harmon, in the video above, explains how he could boost Jalen Hurts' fantasy value.

Pros: Incredible ball skills, consistent producer, versatile talent.

Cons: Slight build that is likely to be maxed out.

NFL Comp: Calvin Ridley

Note: Pros, cons and NFL comp are from Liz Loza