2021 NFL draft: Can Alabama's DeVonta Smith, aka 'Slim Reaper,' thrive at 170 pounds?

Eric Edholm
·8 min read

Leading up to the 2021 NFL draft, which starts April 29, Yahoo Sports will count down our top 100 overall prospects. We’ll count them down in groups of five for Nos. 100-51, followed by more in-depth reports on our top 50 players, with help from our scouting assistant, Liam Blutman. We reserve the right to make changes to players’ grades and evaluations based on injury updates, pro-day workouts or late-arriving information from NFL teams.

Other prospect rankings: Nos. 100-96 | 95-91 | 90-86 | 85-81 | 80-76 | 75-71 | 70-66 | 65-61 | 60-56 | 55-51 | 50. OT Liam Eichenberg | 49. WR Terrace Marshall Jr. | 48. LB Chazz Surratt | 47. EDGE Joe Tryon | 46. OT-OG Alex Leatherwood | 45. CB Asante Samuel Jr. | 44. DL Levi Onwuzurike | 43. LB Jabril Cox | 42. DT Daviyon Nixon | 41. EDGE Ronnie Perkins | 40. LB Nick Bolton | 39. CB Ifeatu Melifonwu | 38. WR Elijah Moore | 37. OT Jalen Mayfield | 36. EDGE Carlos Basham Jr. | 35. CB Elijah Molden | 34. RB Travis Etienne | 33. WR Kadarius Toney | 32. EDGE Jayson Oweh | 31. LB Zaven Collins | 30. DT Christian Barmore | 29. QB Mac Jones | 28. CB Caleb Farley | 27. RB Javonte Williams | 26. C-OG Landon Dickerson | 25. S Trevon Moehrig | 24. CB Greg Newsome II | 23. WR Rashod Bateman | 22. EDGE Greg Rousseau | 21. OT Christian Darrisaw | 20. RB Najee Harris | 19. LB-S Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah | 18. EDGE Jaelan Phillips | 17. OT Teven Jenkins | 16. EDGE Kwity Paye | 15. CB Jaycee Horn | 14. OT-OG Rashawn Slater | 13. OG-OT Alijah Vera-Tucker

Here&#39;s how we use our prospect grades for the 2021 NFL draft. (Albert Corona/Yahoo Sports)
Here's how we use our prospect grades for the 2021 NFL draft. (Albert Corona/Yahoo Sports)

12. Alabama WR DeVonta Smith

6-foot, 170 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 6.12 — possible immediate starter

TL;DR scouting report: Ultra-lean big-play machine whose size and strength concerns shouldn’t prevent him from winning in the NFL

Games watched: Georgia (2020), Tennessee (2020), Texas A&M (2020), Notre Dame (2020)

The skinny: A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 46 nationally), Smith spurned Georgia to attend Bama. 

He played in all 14 games in 2017 as a true freshman and caught eight passes for 160 yards and three TDs — the last of which beat Georgia in the national championship game in overtime. 

In 2018, Smith caught 42 passes for 693 yards and six TDs in 14 games (10 starts). He led a receiving corps that featured four potential first-round draft picks in 2019 with 68 catches for 1,256 yards and 14 TDs in 13 games, including a school-record 274-yard, five-TD effort vs. Ole Miss, earning second-team AP All-America and second-team all-SEC.

Smith returned to school in 2020 and turned in perhaps the greatest ever statistical season of a college receiver. He caught 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 TDs, leading the nation in all three categories. He also ran for a touchdown, returned four kickoffs for 52 yards and returned 11 punts for 237 yards and a TD. Smith won a slew of awards — the Heisman Trophy, Biletnikoff Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year — and was named first-team AP All-America, first-team all-conference and SEC Offensive Player of the Year. He was MVP of the College Football Playoff semifinal win over Notre Dame and suffered a finger injury in the national title win over Ohio State. The injury forced Smith to miss the 2021 Senior Bowl.

Upside: Exceptional route runner. Gets off the line as well as any receiver in the country and accelerates to top gear quickly. Smooth, fluid, deceptive and sudden in his approach. Quick change-of-direction skills. Beats press with burst off the line, quick hands and savvy body lean.

Outstanding at coming back for the football — a quarterback’s security blanket. Sells the deep route, slams on the brakes and works back quickly. Gains easy separation. Uses tempo to lull corners to sleep and then does a fly-by. Plays fast and has big-play ability — 44 receptions of 15 or more yards last season alone.

Three-level threat — can burn a defense short, intermediate or deep. Lined up progressively more in the slot the past two seasons and was terrific there — could be foreshadowing for his NFL usage. Carved up man and zone coverages. Scheme-versatile receiver who has a home in every NFL offense.

Utterly absurd production the past two seasons — was the most productive member of a Bama WR corps that will end up having four first-rounders. Over his past 26 games: 185 receptions, 3,112 yards, 37 receiving TDs, plus a rushing TD and a punt-return TD. Six games with 11-plus catches in that span. Twelve games in that span with 130 or more receiving yards. Eleven multi-TD games, too. Thrived after Jaylen Waddle’s injury despite more defensive attention.

Alabama WR DeVonta Smith might not be big, but his separation ability is above reproach. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alabama WR DeVonta Smith might not be big, but his separation ability is above reproach. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Outstanding hands — snags anything in his frame. Soft mitts to haul in passes easily and become an instant YAC threat. Can take a hit at the catch point and hang on — also good hand strength. Quality ball tracking on deep balls, especially adjusting to underthrown passes.

Superb body control — can contort to grab off-target throws and pluck balls off the grass. Great sideline awareness and foot control — can be seen getting two feet in already with the NFL in mind. Made some highlight-reel grabs. Routinely makes the first man miss after the catch.

Flashes on special teams in small sample size — picked up punt-return duties after Jaylen Waddle got hurt and looked like a natural. Also saw some reps as a gunner on the punt-coverage team and looked to have a knack for it.

Wired differently — possesses elite determination. Elite football character. Carries himself like a perpetual underdog. Businesslike approach to the grind. Toughness belies his size. Sincerely loves football and gives all-out commitment to the game. Rare two-time captain under Nick Saban.

Downside: Unusually small-framed receiver with birdlike legs. Weighed 170 pounds at his pro day and 166 at combine medical recheck. Lean, wiry frame with little capacity to pack on much additional weight — possible injury concern over time. Limited length, too — middling arm length (31 1/8 inches) and wingspan (78 1/4 inches). Smaller hands (9 1/4 inches).

Can be battled by bigger, more physical corners — especially in press coverage. Will be bodied and run out of bounds on outside releases. Loses some battles at the catch point — can’t always box out on deep balls. Play strength will always be a shortcoming despite his toughness. Might not be able to win quite as frequently on the outside in the NFL. Gives effort as an undersized blocker but can’t always make hay.

Beefed up his production with a steady diet of high-percentage throws — screens, drags and darts. Lined up surrounded by elite talent at QB, on the offensive line, at receiver and in the backfield. Operated in a terrific environment with friendly coverages and great play design where someone was always open.

Didn’t run or test pre-draft and likely would have been an average timer in some regards. Play speed makes up for it, but not a true vertical burner. Was guilty of some concentration drops early in his career.

Hot-under-the-collar play style ran over a few times — tried to punch Texas A&M safety Leon O’Neal in 2019 and was ejected after O’Neal (who was not ejected) took the first swing at Smith. Suffered some early growing pains at Alabama but by most accounts solved any immaturity issues that he might have had. Suspended for the first quarter of the 2019 opener, reportedly after missing a team meeting.

Best-suited destination: Smith’s dizzyingly consistent production the past two seasons on the most talented WR group in the country should give most evaluators some level of assurance that he can thrive in the NFL despite ideal size.

Perhaps that means more snaps in the slot or using motion to give him cleaner releases. But other than that concern, Smith’s tape shows the confidence of a possible WR1 in time who can be an early contributor and also add some punt-return ability to virtually any NFL team.

Did you know: Smith, aka “The Slim Reaper,” referenced his lack of size in his Heisman Trophy-winning speech. Although it didn’t resonate the way Joe Burrow’s did the year prior, Smith delivered a heartfelt message about his journey as the Little Engine That Could.

“And to all the young kids out there that’s not the biggest, not the strongest, just keep pushing,” Smith said. “Because I’m not the biggest, I’ve been doubted a lot just because of my size. And really it just comes down to … you put your mind to it, you can do it. No job is too big. If you put your mind to it you can do it, just believe in God and you’ll get where you want to be.”

Player comp: There simply haven’t been too many 6-foot, 170-ish-pound receivers to populate the NFL in recent years — Steve Breaston? Bernard Berrian? Mario Manningham? — so there aren’t many apples-to-apples comparisons.

Marvin Harrison has been a popular comp for Smith, and it makes a lot of sense. We also would throw the name Isaac Bruce out there. Smith’s NFL career could mirror Bruce’s early-career production where he flashes as a rookie but really rounds into form as a top receiver in Year 2, similar to how Smith broke out at Alabama.

Expected draft range: Top-20 pick

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • NFL draft betting: DeVonta Smith was electric in college, but his draft spot is hard to project

    DeVonta Smith's size will be a constant topic during his NFL career.

  • Parent Company of These Six Restaurant Chains Just Declared Bankruptcy

    Fresh Acqusitions LLC, the parent company of six restaurant chains with locations across 27 states, has just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. While the filing will save two of its brands, most of them will likely close up shop for good.According to court documents reviewed by Restaurant Business, the company entered the pandemic with as many as 90 restaurants under the brands Ryan's, Old Country Buffet, HomeTown Buffet, Fire Mountain, and Furr's, all of which are buffet chains, and Tahoe Joe's, a steakhouse chain in California. All but six locations of Tahoe Joe's are currently operational.RELATED: This Once Fast-Growing Burger Chain Is Close to DisappearingThrough the bankruptcy process, the company plans to preserve two of its brands—Tahoe Joe's and a newer, redesigned version of Furr's, which was unveiled last year. It also plans a sale of Furr's intellectual property."We are looking forward to emerging from bankruptcy as a stronger operator with a focus on the Tahoe Joe's and Furr's AYCE Marketplace banners," Jason Kemp, CEO of VitaNova, a restaurant operator which is providing financing to Fresh Acquisitions to get it through the process, said in a statement. "These great brands serving great food will create a platform for future growth."However, the future of its remaining four buffet-style chains is uncertain. One likely scenario is that they simply won't reopen any of the locations, and their fate further illustrates the pandemic struggles of buffet-type operators, in particular. Golden Corral's second-largest franchisee recently filed for bankruptcy, while the beloved healthy buffet Souplantation closed up shop only two months into the pandemic.For more, check out America's Largest Fast-Food Chain Is on a Downward Spiral, Reports Say. And don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get all of the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Will Northwestern's Rashawn Slater be moved inside with length concerns?

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects of the 2021 NFL draft rolls along with No.

  • Possible Lions draft target Devonta Smith measures even smaller than expected

    Hard to see Brad Holmes and the Lions using No. 7 overall on such a slight player

  • Derek Chauvin verdict in George Floyd case underscores Colin Kaepernick’s point

    This item isn’t about the possibility of Colin Kaepernick returning to the NFL. He won’t be. The NFL and its teams successfully have run out the clock in that regard; his shunning has lasted long enough that it now makes no sense at all for anyone to give him a chance to return to the [more]

  • Watch Out for Pain in This Body Part—New Study Says it Could be Fatal

    Everyone experiences the occasional body aches or pain. However, new research from Boston Medical Center has found a link between women—but not men—with a specific type of pain and elevated mortality risk. According to the study, a systematic literature review published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine analyzing 11 studies with 81,337 middle-aged and older adults, women with severe back pain, the leading cause of disability worldwide, are at an elevated mortality risk compared to those without it. And, interestingly enough, the same relationship was not identified with men, leading researchers to believe that long-term consequences of back pain may differ by sex. The relationship between back pain and mortality was identified by researchers in a variety of ways including limitations in activities of daily living, and reduced physical activity that may lead to weight gain, the development or worsening of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, and leading to poor balance and falls, which can result in fragility fractures that in turn, can be associated with increased mortality. The researchers found that age did not appear to have an effect on the association between back pain and mortality, "an unexpected result considering past research showing the impact of back pain on disability increases with age," they explained in a press release accompanying the study. "The highest risk of mortality associated with back pain was observed in studies that only included women, and those that identified adults with more severe back pain." "I hope this study will lead to a better understanding of the long-term impacts of activity-limiting back pain on overall health and research to improve back pain treatment over the course of patients' lives," Eric Roseen, DC, MSc, director of the Program for Integrative Medicine and Health Disparities at Boston Medical Center and an assistant professor of family medicine at Boston University School of Medicine, explained in an email statement. "Proper management of back pain is important, especially as the opioid epidemic has been exacerbated and the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted people seeking medical care, stress-levels and the environments in which many Americans are working right now."The researchers note that future studies should focus on "the complex relationship between back pain, back pain treatment, mental health, disability, and mortality." Contact your doctor if you have back pain, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this urgent news: Here's How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Can a can’t-miss prospect (Trevor Lawrence) … miss?

    Lawrence is the no-doubt No. 1 prospect in the 2021 NFL draft class. But he's not perfect, either. Evaluators weigh in on how he might not succeed.

  • Former Patriots exec tells great story about 'secret' Corey Dillon meeting

    Former Patriots exec Scott Pioli tells the story of a "secret meeting" with Corey Dillon before New England acquired him in a trade with the Bengals in 2004.

  • Nick Sirianni declines to name Jalen Hurts as Eagles starting QB, for now

    The Eagles plan to have an open competition at every position, including quarterback.

  • Notre Dame NFL Draft Buzz: Candid Coaches Rave About Owusu-Koramoah

    Looking to see where former Irish players in this year’s NFL Draft class are projected to go? Track the latest here.

  • Alex Smith's lost legacy: Leading the team that 'changed college football'

    Smith's name is still etched into record books at Utah, but what he'll be remembered for most is how he helped revolutionize college football with his command of the spread offense.

  • Urban Meyer on drafting Trevor Lawrence: The owner will make the decision

    The Jaguars continue to close in on making quarterback Trevor Lawrence the first overall pick in the 2021 draft. At a pre-draft press conference on Wednesday, coach Urban Meyer was asked whether they’ll be announcing the pick before the draft, and whether it will be Lawrence. (A positive answer to the second question makes the [more]

  • NFL Draft: GMs believe Bears poised to trade up for quarterback

    The report goes on to question whether ownership would sign off on a move like that, however.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Everything to know about Giants potential pick Jaylen Waddle

    Everything to know about Jaylen Waddle heading into the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft

    Sports Pulse: Will the NFL draft coming up here are our predictions

  • Mock draft watch: Breaking down Pro Football Network’s full Lions haul

    After the first round there are some very questionable choices in this one

  • Peter Schrager has Washington going unusual direction at No. 19 in latest mock

    The Good Morning Football host believes Washington will add a dynamic player to its offense in the first round, but not at a position one would expect.

  • 2021 NFL draft board: The Draft Wire 300

    Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling ranks the top 300 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft class

  • Astronauts prepare for launch to International Space Station

    Launch will mark SpaceX's third piloted flight to orbit and the first with a "used" Crew Dragon ferry ship.

  • Antonio Brown settles civil suit alleging sexual assault

    Brown's representative released a statement saying the wideout and former trainer Britney Taylor have resolved "aggressive litigation" and are moving forward.