2021 Cheese Grater Awards, Pete Thamel hits the transfer portal

All good things must come to an end, they say. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel, and SI's Pat Forde are together for one final show before Pete heads to ESPN...

The guys break down the latest on the expanded playoffs and the QB transfer portal landscape before putting a cap on the football season with our year-end awards show. Pat and Dan will be back next week, so don't go anywhere.

