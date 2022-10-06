When is the 2022 NFL trade deadline? Players on the trade block

When is the 2022 NFL trade deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

We're through the first month of the 2022 NFL season and as the league's power structure continues to play out, the trade deadline is rapidly approaching.

Set for November 1, 2022, the NFL Trade Deadline will be one of the last chances contending teams can add to their rosters before the stretch run of the regular season.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, including a few players who could be on the move.

2022 NFL Trade Deadline Information

When: November 1, 2022

Time: All trades must be completed by the 4 p.m. EST deadline

Players who could be on the Trade Block

Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns: Hunt is set to hit free agency after this season and hasn't come to an agreement on a new contract with the Browns. Hunt is an overqualified backup behind Nick Chubb, so any running back-needy team could potentially acquire Hunt for a relatively low cost and utilize him as their starter.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders: Similar to Hunt, Jacobs is a starting-caliber running back set to his free agency and does not have a new deal with his current team. What might keep the Raiders from dealing Jacobs is the lack of depth behind him. If the Browns trade Hunt, they'd still have Nick Chubb and D'Ernest Johnson as a reliable backup.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots: The Patriots aren't going anywhere this season and with Meyers set to hit free agency, he represents one of New England's few attractive trade chips. Quarterback Mac Jones seems to have a nice connection with him, but if the Patriots believe they'll lose Meyers for nothing, they could see trading him as a good idea.

Roquan Smith, LB, Chicago Bears: Smith requested a trade from the Bears after he was unable to secure a new contract. He's one of the best linebackers in the NFL and even though the position isn't as valuable as it used to be, it's never a bad thing to have a Pro Bowler on your defense.

Deion Jones, LB, Atlanta Falcons: Jones is another talented linebacker who found himself in trade rumors before the 2022 season. That might have had more to do with Atlanta's need to clear cap space than their thoughts on Jones, though. Still, if a linebacker-needy team needs someone who can play all three downs, Jones is a great option.

Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants: Golladay has expressed his displeasure with the Giants publicly and his production remains extremely low now into his second season with New York. This just feels like a situation where both sides would benefit from moving on from each other.