2020 NFC Fantasy and Reality Predictions: Cowboys are Super Bowl bound, while Packers take step back

Check out my AFC predictions here

NFC East

1. Dallas Cowboys 12-4

2. Philadelphia Eagles 9-7 (Wild Card)

3. Washington Football Team 5-11

4. New York Giants 5-11

Comments/Fantasy Predictions:

Cowboys: The Cowboys led the NFL in yards per play (6.5) and yards per game (440.9) by wide margins last year and then made big offseason upgrades with the addition of CeeDee Lamb and Blake Jarwin having a larger role and the subtraction of Jason Garrett as coach. Dallas is going to smash its over (9.5 wins), and Dak Prescott is an MVP candidate … DeMarcus Lawrence at 40/1 to win DPOY is nice, while Jarwin finishes as a top-10 fantasy tight end … Amari Cooper is the third-most valuable Cowboys WR, with Lamb grabbing double-digit touchdowns in a dominant rookie season, as Dallas wins the NFC.

Eagles: DeSean Jackson is a top-25 fantasy wide receiver and goes down as one of the biggest bargains in 2020 drafts, while Dallas Goedert is a top-12 tight end with top-three upside should Zach Ertz go down … Boston Scott is treated as an RB1 during the weeks in which Miles Sanders is sidelined, while Jalen Hurts is a top-five fantasy QB (in Philly) by the end of 2021.

Washington: I rank Terry McLaurin as the No. 6 WR on my board, and the only way he isn’t a second-round fantasy pick next year is if he’s going in the first … Steven Sims and Logan Thomas are two of the better sleepers at their positions, while Dwayne Haskins outperforms his ADP in Superflex leagues … Antonio Gibson finishes with more fantasy value than David Johnson, Le’Veon Bell and Todd Gurley.

Giants: The rest/prep inequality in the NFC East this year does the Giants and Eagles no favors when compared to the Cowboys. Daniel Jones is a much better fantasy player than he is quarterback for the Giants (and his early season schedule is brutal) … Saquon Barkley bounces back with a huge campaign, while Sterling Shepard emerges as the Giants’ WR alpha.

NFC North

1. Detroit Lions 9-7

2. Minnesota Vikings 9-7 (Wild Card)

3. Green Bay Packers 7-9

4. Chicago Bears 6-10

Comments/Fantasy Predictions:

Lions: It’s risky backing Matt Patricia, who’s literally the biggest long shot to win Coach of the Year, but Matt Stafford was playing at an MVP level (8.6 YPA) the last time we saw him in this Darrell Bevell offense. Stafford finishes as a top-five fantasy QB, Marvin Jones a top-30 WR and T.J. Hockenson a top-10 tight end, as the Lions’ defense is improved enough for the team’s offense to carry them to a surprising division title.

Vikings: Adam Thielen bounces back with 115 catches, but Dalvin Cook misses more games with injuries, and Mike Boone makes it a committee situation with Alexander Mattison … Irv Smith has a more productive season than Justin Jefferson, and the Yannick Ngakoue trade gives the Vikings an impressive group of edges.

Packers: Green Bay made the NFC title game last season, but the Packers suffer a big letdown in 2020 and fall out of the playoffs … Aaron Rodgers continues to show decline, and his relationship with management won’t end well … Jamaal Williams will annoy Aaron Jones’ fantasy managers more than AJ Dillon, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling emerges as Green Bay’s No. 2 wideout … Davante Adams beats Michael Thomas as 2020’s No. 1 fantasy wide receiver.

Bears: It’s not a great sign Nick Foles was unable to replace Mitch Trubisky easily before the season, and while he’s almost certainly going to rather soon, it would be nice if Allen Robinson ever got even average QB play during his career … Anthony Miller is a breakout waiting to happen, while no Bears running back provides a draft-day profit, although Cordarrelle Patterson gets enough carries to have people complain about his WR-only eligibility.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looked great last season before having his campaign cut short by injury. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) More

Story continues