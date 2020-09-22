2020 Fantasy Football Week 3: Tight End Rankings

Is Tyler Higbee about to make the leap into the upper echelon of fantasy tight ends?

Higbee went off in Week 2, converting all five of his targets into 54 yards and a whopping three scores. Sure, you’d love to see more targets, but it’s hard to argue with the results.

Higbee will go up against the Bills in Week 2, and the Rams will need to put points on the board against Buffalo’s suddenly lethal offense.

Check out where Higbee lands in our analysts’ full tight end rankings for Week 3 below:

