2019 NFL Sunday's Week 12: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times

Here’s a look at Week 12’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

Oakland Raiders at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS





Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox





Detroit Lions at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., Fox





Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m., CBS





Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., Fox





Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC





More from Yahoo Sports:





