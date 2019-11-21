2019 NFL Sunday's Week 12: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times

Yahoo Sports Staff

Here’s a look at Week 12’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

Oakland Raiders at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS


Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox


Detroit Lions at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., Fox


Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m., CBS


Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., Fox


Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC


More from Yahoo Sports:



What to Read Next