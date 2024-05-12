2 VB natives qualify for Olympic swimming trials, fundraiser held

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two Virginia Beach natives have qualified for the Olympic swimming trials.

Kayla Wilson and Madison Hartley will travel to Indianapolis next month to compete in the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials.

On Saturday, the pair hosted a swim clinic with Tide Swimming. Tide swimming also held a car Saturday to raise money to take a group of 12 to 14-year-olds to Indianapolis to watch their teammates compete in the Olympic trials.

Their goal was to raise $10,000 for the trip. The group surpassed that goal by raising nearly $11,500.

