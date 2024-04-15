2 Gronk spikes! Rob Gronkowski steals show at Boston Marathon, Red Sox game

New England Patriots great Rob Gronkowski had himself quite the Patriots’ Day in Boston.

The full Gronk experience was on full display as the former superstar tight end served as the grand marshal for the Boston Marathon before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 15: Boston Marathon Grand Marshal and former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski shows off the winner's trophy at the finish line during the 128th Boston Marathon on April 15, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 15: Rob Gronkowski, former NFL player for the New England Patriots spikes the ball on the mound for a ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on April 15, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Gronkowski spiked a football on the finish line at the Boston Marathon, showcasing his outsized personality that fans across the region grew to love during his time in New England.

Gronkowski, a prolific touchdown scorer and a favorite target of Tom Brady, served up another spike for the first pitch of the Red Sox game.

A big part of the Gronk experience was the forceful spikes he’d deliver after all of his touchdowns.

