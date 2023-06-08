2 of 49ers 3 preseason games will be on national TV

The NFL on Thursday announced the slate of preseason games that will be carried on NFL Network. The announcement brought good news for 49ers fans who live outside the team’s market with two of their three preseason contests landing on that slate.

San Francisco’s preseason opener against the Raiders and their preseason finale against the Chargers will both be NFL Network broadcasts.

The 49ers and Raiders kick off from Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, August 13 at 1:00pm Pacific Time. That game will be preceded by joint practices between the two clubs in Southern Nevada.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 49ers host the Chargers on Friday, August 25 at 7:00pm Pacific Time to wrap up their exhibition schedule.

All of San Francisco’s preseason games will be shown on KPIX in the Bay Area.

More Latest 49ers news!

49ers shouldn't be in mix for Vikings RB Dalvin Cook NFL Network highlights 1980s 49ers for full day after team wraps offseason 49ers CB Ambry Thomas takes good 1st step in make-or-break year

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire