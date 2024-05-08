Here are 15 places to watch the Timberwolves playoff games in the Twin Cities

Here's the understatement of the year: The Minnesota Timberwolves are on a hot streak.

So far, the team made the second round of the NBA Playoffs for the first time in 20 years. They've dominated the Denver Nuggets on the road and head into Game 3 in Minneapolis 2-0 in this series.

The Timberwolves front office has announced several bars and restaurants as hosts of its official watch parties for the weekend. The teams tip off at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Target Center. ESPN will carry the game.

Game 4 starts at 7 p.m. Sunday. TNT will broadcast that game, which means you can also watch it on Max. The team will advance to the Western Conference championship if it wins both games against Denver, the reigning national champion.

Here's a look at the list of official Timberwolves watch parties, along with a handful of other places where you can watch the team take on the Nuggets this weekend:

Official Timberwolves watch parties:

The Wolves and Michelob have tapped 11 bars in downtown Minneapolis to host official watch parties. Here's the full list:

Tom's Watch Bar, 609 Hennepin Ave., tomswatchbar.com

Lyon's Pub, 16 South Sixth St., lyonspub.com

Kieran's Irish Pub, 85 N Sixth St, kierans.com

The Loop at 606 N. Washington Ave., #100, the loopmpls.com

8th Street Grill, 800 S. Marquette Ave., Unit 107, 8thstreetgrillmn.com

The Local, 931 Nicollet Mall, kierans.com

Sneaky Pete's, 14 N. Fifth St., ultimatefunbar.com

Jackson's Hole, 106 N 3rd St., jacksonsholempls.com

The Loon Cafe, 500 N. First Ave., looncafe.com

Gluek's Restaurant and Bar, 16 N. Sixth St., glueks.com

The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., thecornerbar.com

Falling Knife

The brewery won best in show at the Minnesota Brewers Cup last year with its Tomm's American Lager. Falling Knife also won in the wild, sour and funky ales category with its Cumulonimbus brew just four years after it opened in Northeast Minneapolis.

783 Harding St. NE #100, 612-354-7101, Minneapolis, fallingknifebeer.com

Park Tavern

The St. Louis Park mainstay consistently makes our list of patios to visit once the weather begins to cooperate. The tavern boasts burgers, pizza, flatbreads, chicken wings and a traditional breakfast.

3401 Louisiana Av. S., St. Louis Park, 952-929-6810, parktavern.net

Headflyer Brewing

The site of many a hardwood heartbreak, the coming weekend may portend a happier ending for Timberwolves fans at this Northeast neighborhood brewery.

861 E Hennepin Ave #100, Minneapolis, 612-567-6345, headflyerbrewing.com

Where are you watching the Timberwolves take on the Nuggets? Email Eder at eder.campuzano@startribune.com.