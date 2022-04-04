Here are the 14 Saints remaining unsigned free agents
The first couple of waves of free agency signings have passed over the NFL, and there are 14 New Orleans Saints free agents who remain available. Of the group, there are a handful that would make a lot of sense for the team to bring back. Others will hopefully find more opportunities elsewhere. Some of these players weren’t in New Orleans long enough to get a photo in a Saints uniform.
With the 2022 NFL draft right around the corner, the Saints may look to continue to invest in familiarity over new blood. That means the team’s next free agency move could be a reunion with a player on this list. Here are the Saints’ remaining free agents as the market continues to settle:
LB Kwon Alexander
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
S Jeff Heath
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
DT Christian RIngo
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
WR Kenny Stills
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
AP Photo/Jason Behnken
OL Jordan Mills
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
DL Jalyn Holmes
AP Photo/Derik Hamilton
OL Will Clapp
AP Photo/Butch Dill
LB Chase Hansen
AP Photo/Derick Hingle
K Brett Maher
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
OL James Carpenter
AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio
OL Caleb Benenoch
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
CB Ken Crawley
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
DT Ethan Westbrooks
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
