The 12 NFL teams that have never captured a Super Bowl championship

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots have each won six Super Bowl titles, tied for the most in NFL history. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are next on the list with five Super Bowl championships apiece. The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants have both won four Super Bowls.

Those six teams are the only franchises with at least four Super Bowl titles.

On the flip side, there are a total of 12 teams that have never won a Super Bowl title. Here are the 12 teams that have never hoisted a Lombardi Trophy:

The Cardinals franchise dates back to 1898. It’s the oldest professional football team in the NFL. The Cardinals, while based in Chicago, won two NFL Championships in 1925 and 1947 pre-merger, but the franchise has never won a Super Bowl.

The Falcons have won two NFC Championships (1998 and 2016) but have never won a Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly leaves the field after his team lost Super Bowl 28 to the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 30, 1994 in Atlanta.

The Bills won two AFL Championships (1964 and 1965) but have never won a Super Bowl. The Bills went to four consecutive Supers Bowls (1990, 1991, 1992, 1993) and lost each time.

The Panthers have been to two Super Bowls (2003 and 2015) since the franchise’s first season in 1995. However, Carolina has an 0-2 record in Super Bowls.

The Bengals have won three AFC Championships (1981, 1988, 2021), but have never won a Super Bowl.

The Browns won four NFL championships pre-merger (1950, 1954, 1955, 1964), but have never won a Super Bowl. Cleveland’s 1964 championship was the city’s most recent title until the Cavaliers won the NBA championship in 2016.

The Lions have never made it to a Super Bowl. Detroit hasn’t won a playoff game since the 1991 playoffs. The Lions have the NFL’s longest active streak without a playoff victory.

The Texans have had six postseason appearances since the franchise’s first season in 2002 but have never made a trip to the Super Bowl.

Since their first season in 1995, the Jaguars have four divisional championships but no conference championships or Super Bowls.

The Chargers have one AFL Championship (1963) but were defeated in their lone Super Bowl appearance in the 1994 season.

The Vikings have one NFL Championship (1969) pre-merger but have never won a Super Bowl. The Vikings have reached the Super Bowl four times and have lost each title game.

The Titans have two AFL Championships (1960 and 1961) as the Houston Oilers, but have no Super Bowl titles. The Titans lost to the Rams in Super Bowl 34.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Bowl champions: 12 NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl