12 Longhorns named to the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list

The Longhorns have one of the more experienced rosters in the country which is one of the main reasons that they are expected to win the Big 12.

For the first time in a handful of seasons, it seems the stars are aligning for Texas in terms of their roster and those around them. To put into perspective how talented and experienced this roster is, the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List was released this week, and in total Texas had 12 players featured on the list.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl allows for draft hopefuls to work with an NFL coaching staff, while also practicing and playing in front of every single team in the league. An opportunity that can help raise a players draft stock in a major way.

Let’s take a look at which players from Texas were featured.

Jahdae Barron, DB

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This past season was a breakout year for Barron, who was honorable mention All-Big 12. He is one of the leaders in what will be a very experienced secondary.

Jalen Catalon, S

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This was arguably one of the biggest additions in the transfer portal made by any team across the country. While at Arkansas, Catalon put on a clinic when he was healthy, recording 159 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 14 passes defended, and three forced fumbles. The biggest question surrounding him is whether or not he can stay on the field, but if he can he has first team All-American potential.

Alfred Collins, DL

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Alfred Collins is one of the best athletes on the team and has the tangibles to be a star on the defensive front. He hasn’t quite lived up to expectations, but he has habitually been named as a standout during fall camp.

Kitan Crawford, S

Ricardo B. Brazziell-USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite having just one start throughout his career, Crawford has elite speed and may have a chance to take on a bigger role in 2023. He has done well on special teams, and and will also see time at safety.

Jaylan Ford, LB

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylan Ford emerged as one of the best linebackers in all of college football in the 2022 season. He was selected as a 2022 third-team All-American, as well as being named first-team All-Big 12. He stood out thanks to his coverage skills, recording four interceptions in 2022.

Christian Jones, OT

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Jones has benefited greatly from Kyle Flood’s coaching, and has gone from wildly inconsistent to now being a very solid lineman. He was named as an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection in 2022.

Isaiah Neyor, WR

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Isaiah Neyor is a big-bodied athletic receiver who has yet to suit up for Texas. He tore his ACL in the spring game last season, and will be making his debut this year. The buzz around him when he transferred in from Wyoming was that he was performing as well as Xavier Worthy. He may have a chance to showcase just how good he is after a year off.

Keilan Robinson, RB

AP Photo/Chuck Burton

The Alabama transfer is one of the fastest players on the roster and has shined on special teams for Texas. He has been the perfect gadget guy for the Longhorns, and may have a chance to take on more of a load at running back this season following departures to Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson.

T’Vondre Sweat, DL

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

A massive body that will be clogging up the middle, T’Vondre Sweat is one of the veteran defensive linemen that could take a major leap in 2023. He will have a prime opportunity to be the starter, and can prove just how disruptive he can be.

Jerrin Thompson, S

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The safety that Arkansas transfer Jalen Catalon is likely to be paired with is Jerrin Thompson. He has 20 starts under his belt, and was named honorable mention All-Big 12 this last season. They are the two leaders of this secondary, and will be making a ton of big plays for Texas in 2023.

Ryan Watts, CB

Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

After transferring from Ohio State, Ryan Watts became an instant starter for the Longhorns. He started all 13 games, and was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection like many of the other players on the list. He has good size and is a physical corner.

Jordan Whittington, WR

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

After struggling with injuries for his first couple seasons at Texas, Jordan Whittington exploded in 2022. At times he was the most sure handed receiver on the roster, and is electric after the catch.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire