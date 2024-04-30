12 Kentucky Derby Day events happening in the Tampa Bay area

Known as the Run for the Roses, it’s time for the Kentucky Derby. The 1.25-mile, 10-furlong race is said to be “the most exciting two minutes in sports” and “the fastest two minutes in sports.” Here are 21 ways to celebrate the Kentucky Derby the first weekend in May. This year’s race is Saturday (May 4).

Derby on the Green: The second annual Derby Day golf tournament benefits scholarships through the Delta Torch Foundation. $100, $400 team of four. 8:30 a.m. Saturday (May 4). Rogers Park Golf Course, 7911 N. Willie Black Drive, Tampa. 813-356-1670.

Kentucky Derby Day: If you can’t be at Churchill Downs, Tampa Bay Downs is the place to be. A special 12-race card will be followed by the simulcast of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. $10. 10 a.m. Saturday (May 4). 11225 Racetrack Road, Tampa. 727-744-5461.

Derby Day Brunch: With horse races, food, drinks and a lively atmosphere, this Derby Day event has something for everyone. $75. 10 a.m.-noon Saturday (May 4). Welcome OM Center, 4242 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill.

Kentucky Derby Party: Dress to impress for this party with an all-you-can-eat buffet ($15), contests for best-dressed couple and fanciest hat, a cigar bar, bourbon bar, mint juleps, a photo booth and more. No cover. Noon Saturday (May 4). OCC Road House and Museum, 10575 49th St. N., Clearwater. 727-231-1510.

Kentucky Derby Pub Crawl: Put on a big hat and join this crawl among pubs in the Port Richey Waterfront District. Benefits scholarships for local children and the environment. $35. 2-7 p.m. Saturday (May 4). Gill Dawg Tiki Bar and Grill, 5419 Treadway Drive, Port Richey. 813-597-0360.

Kentucky Derby Hat Beer Ride: Get out those Derby hats/fascinators and join Christy’s Thirsty Beer Rides for a leisurely bike ride around St. Petersburg. $15-$20, $40 with bike rental. 2:30-7 p.m. Saturday (May 4). Taverna Costale, 200 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-954-3863.

Kentucky Derby Watch Party: Enjoy a Kentucky Derby Watch Party at EDGE Rooftop Cocktail Lounge at the Epicurean Hotel. This afternoon of bow ties, bourbon and bites features live race coverage, mint juleps ($12), spicy pimento cheese with pita ($8), street corn hush puppies ($8) and deviled eggs ($10). Everyone in Derby attire gets a free glass of champagne. No cover. 3 p.m. Saturday (May 4). Epicurean Hotel, 1207 S. Howard Ave., Tampa. 813-999-8731.

Kentucky Derby Fun: Wear a weird hat and bet on Elk “horses” while sipping cocktails. No cover. 3 p.m. Saturday (May 4). Elks Lodge #1224, 2675 66th St. N., St. Petersburg. 727-344-6551.

Kentucky Derby Party: Enjoy Derby Day food and drink specials, participate in a best-hat contest, try your luck in raffles and play games for prizes. No cover. 3 p.m. Saturday (May 4). Commandough’s, 5841 Gall Blvd., Zephyrhills. 813-603-7499.

Kentucky Derby Party: The North End Taphouse takes over the Village Courtyard for a party with mint juleps, Kentucky bourbon, beer and bourbon bread pudding. No cover. 3-7 p.m. Saturday (May 4). The Village Courtyard, center of Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport.

Tampa Derby Day Party: Grab your big hats and bring an appetite for a night of casino-style gambling while celebrating the thrill of horse racing. Sundresses, pant suits and seersucker suits are suggested. 21 and older only. $80. 3-8 p.m. Saturday (May 4). Venetian Event Center, 9724 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa. 682-554-5198. tampaderbyday.com.

Kentucky Derby Party: Celebrate the annual race with $3 domestic bottles, mint juleps and potluck food. No cover. 3-8 p.m. Saturday (May 4). RoadHouse Pub, 5944 34th St. N., St. Petersburg. 727-954-6789.

Derby at the Pier: Don your finest derby hats, sundresses, seersucker suits and bow ties to join the 13 Ugly Men and sip mint juleps at this party with live art, live music by the Spazmatics, DJ dancing, casino gaming, contests for best hats and bow ties, food trucks, photo ops and a viewing of the Kentucky Derby. Benefits Academy Prep Center St. Petersburg. $35. 3-9 p.m. Saturday (May 4). Spa Beach at the Pier approach, 615 Second Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-893-7465.

Kentucky Derby Party: Dress to impress and place your bets at this party with live race viewing, specialty beers on tap and food available. No cover. 4 p.m. Saturday (May 4). BRU Florida Growler Bar, 8729 Gunn Highway, Odessa. 813-926-8335.

Kentucky Derby Party: The sixth annual formal party includes live music, an oyster bar, prizes for best dressed and best hat, race viewing and mint juleps. 21 and older only. No cover. 4-8 p.m. Saturday (May 4). Intermezzo Coffee and Cocktails, 1111 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-873-6664.

Kentucky Derby Party: Bring a dessert and wear a Derby hat to this catered dinner with prizes for best dessert. $35. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday (May 4). 2331 Pine Tree Terrace, Palm Harbor.

Jockey & Juleps Signature Gala: A Kentucky Derby Event: This elegant party includes silent and live auctions, celebrity bartenders, a 360 photo booth, miniature ponies, DJ dancing, a live broadcast of the race, a betting wall, buffet-style meal, appetizers and an open bar. Benefits the Tampa Bay Hope Lodge for cancer patients and caregivers. $150, $275 for two. 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday (May 4). The Orlo, 315 S. Plant Ave., Tampa. 800-227-2345.

Hats and Horses 2024: Dress as dapper as you can to join The Rotary Club of Dade City and The Rotary Club of Wesley Chapel for their annual Kentucky Derby Party. $100-$125. 4:30-9 p.m. Saturday (May 4). The Waller Ranch, 17307 Powerline Road, Dade City. 352-427-0332.

Kentucky Derby Watch Party: Choose the winning horse and have your entire bar tab forgiven. Wear a Derby-style hat and get 15% off for good sportsmanship. No cover. 5-9 p.m. Saturday (May 4). C. 1949 Florida Beer Garden, 6905 N. Orleans Ave., Tampa. 813-990-8883.

Kentucky Derby Watch Party: Watch the Kentucky Derby at this party with a best-hat contest, Hot Brown sandwiches, mint juleps and strawberry rhubarb pie. No cover. 6 p.m. Saturday (May 4). O’Brien’s Irish Pub, 5429 Village Market, Wesley Chapel. 813-973-9988.

Hobby Horse Derby and Viewing Party: Watch the race on the big screen before mounting a hobby horse for a 10-furlong race at this party with a fancy-hat competition and awards ceremony. Hobby horses provided. Registration is from 5-6 p.m. and you must have a name for your horse. No cover. 6:55 p.m. Saturday (May 4). Brighter Days Brewing Co., 311 N. Safford Ave., Tarpon Springs. 727-940-2350.