The 12 best Sports Illustrated covers featuring Texas Longhorns, from Vince Young to Earl Campbell

Sports Illustrated's future is in jeopardy after its owner announced layoffs of all staff members Friday, according to an email to employees.

The magazine, which launched in 1954, was sold to the Authentic Brands Group in 2019 and licensed to the Arena Group, then known as Maven. The deal was terminated after Arena missed a nearly $4 million payment less than a month ago, in effect breaking the licensing deal.

For years prior, the magazine's iconic photography featured on covers made the publication a must-have for many sports fans when their favorite teams or players were featured. Texas Longhorns athletes have made the cover several times over the years. Here's a look at some of the best:

2019 SI Cover of Sam Ehlinger

2014 SI cover of Isaiah Taylor previews college basketball

2010 SI Cover previews college football with Sam Acho, Chykie Brown, Curtis Brown

2008 SI cover of Colt McCoy

2007 SI Cover of Kevin Durant

2006 Vince Young, Texas football national championship commemorative edition

1998 SI cover of Ricky Williams

1981 SI cover of Vance Bedford, Eric Holle

1977 SI cover of Earl Campbell

1973 Hook'em Horns

1964 SI Cover features Janis Rinehart, Paula Walter, and Jeanne Ellison

1963 SI Cover of Duke Carlisle

