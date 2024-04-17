100 days until the Paris Olympics: What to know about athletes, teams, schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s been 100 years since the Olympics were held in Paris, and they are now 100 days away. The 2024 summer games open on July 26 as the world fixes its eyes on the City of Light.

Among the thousands of athletes heading to Paris will be several Ohio natives, current and former Buckeyes, and some of the biggest names in sports. As the Olympics approach, we catch up on the athletes and teams that are starting to form.

Notable Ohio athletes

Abby Steiner (track and field): The Dublin track star burst onto the professional scene in 2022 after winning multiple world championships. Her 2023 season was cut short after nationals due to a heel injury. Steiner returned to the track earlier in April and will be among the stars to watch at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Meet Nekoe Baumgartner, the woman behind the wheel of Blue Jackets’ zamboni

Hunter Armstrong (swimming): Armstrong, a former Buckeye from Dover, Ohio, has cemented himself as one of the best male swimmers for Team USA. At February’s world championships in Qatar, Armstrong won more medals than any swimmer with seven. The 23-year-old is expected to have a busy schedule in Paris.

Simone Biles (gymnastics): One of the top gymnastics stars ever, Biles was born in Columbus and looks likely to make her third Olympics team this summer. Biles withdrew from a majority of events in Tokyo but will enter the Olympic trials coming off a World all-around championship last year.

Katie Moon (track and field): The 32-year-old from Lakewood is the current Olympic and world pole vaulting champion. Moon will be among the favorites for the finals in Paris on Aug. 7.

Central Ohioans/Buckeyes qualified for Paris: Katelyn Abeln (Ohio State, shooting, USA), Lena Hentschel (Ohio State, diving, Germany), Maycey Vieta (Gahanna, diving, Puerto Rico)

U.S. teams and trials

Basketball: USA basketball will be favored for all four gold medals available in Paris, which includes the 3×3 tournaments. The men’s roster spots are finalized, but the women’s roster has yet to be decided.

Soccer: Both USA soccer teams are expected to have an Ohio flavor to them. The women’s team could include Cincinnati native Rose Lavelle while the men’s team could feature three Columbus Crew players: goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and midfielders Aidan Morris and Sean Zawadzki.

How much could Caitlin Clark, No. 1 pick in WNBA draft, make on her rookie contract?

Track and field: Eugene, Oregon, will host the U.S. Olympic trials from June 21 to 30. Among those joining Steiner will be 100-meter favorite Noah Lyles and superstar Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Swimming: The American team will be decided at the Olympic trials in Indianapolis from June 15 to 23. Armstrong and other stars like Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel are expected to feature.

Other key trials: wrestling (April 19-20), diving (June 16-23), gymnastics (June 27-30)

Events to watch at the start of the Olympics

July 24: Action for the Olympics kicks off two days before the opening ceremony. Known as Day minus-2, the first day of competition will include multiple rugby matches and the start of the men’s soccer tournament. The soccer game to watch will be when the hosts France face Team USA.

July 25: The day before the opening ceremony will have action in four different sports: archery, handball, rugby, and soccer. Women’s soccer headlines Day -1 with the U.S. team opening against Zambia.

July 26: The one-of-a-kind opening ceremony across the Seine River will take place in 100 days. NBC4’s coverage of the opening ceremony will be hosted by Mike Tirico, Kelly Clarkson, and Peyton Manning.

Ohio State’s Jacy Sheldon picked fifth overall in WNBA draft; Celeste Taylor heads to Fever

July 27: Notable events for Day 1 include the first diving final, the men’s rugby final, USA men’s soccer match vs. New Zealand, and the first four swimming finals.

July 28: Among the events to watch on the first Sunday are: women’s gymnastics qualifying, USA men’s basketball’s first game vs. Serbia, USA women’s soccer game vs. Germany, and three more swimming finals.

How to watch on NBC4

The Paris games will offer the most live coverage and programming on NBC4 than any other Olympics before. With a six-hour time difference between the City of Light and Ohio’s capital, NBC4 will be showing at least nine hours of daytime coverage every day of the Olympics, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track & field, and much more.

NBC4 Today morning anchor Matt Barnes will be reporting live from Paris throughout the games.

NBC4’s primetime Olympic coverage will consist of three hours of the best highlights of the day’s competition. More wall-to-wall coverage of the Olympics will be available on Peacock and NBC Universal cable channels.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.