10 things to watch for in Broncos’ 2nd preseason game

After losing to the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener last week, the Denver Broncos are set to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 on Saturday. Here are ten things to watch for in the team’s second preseason game.

Will the offense improve on last week's performance?

The Broncos’ offense stalled on their first three drives last week before finally scoring a touchdown on their fourth drive. The starting offensive line also struggled, allowing one sack and frequent pressure. Sean Payton said earlier this week that the starting offense will play 20-24 snaps on Saturday. Fans in Denver will hope to see a better performance from the offense in Week 2.

“You want to see the execution,” Payton said. “You want to see flow and rhythm in the game. Ultimately, you want to see touchdowns. That’s the main objective when you’re playing on offense. Little bit better in protection, and a lot of the details that we looked at from a week ago.”

Potential debut of new RB Dwayne Washington

The Broncos brought in running back Dwayne Washington on Wednesday and he might be poised to make his Denver debut on Saturday.

“He was a four-core special teams player there,” Payton said of Washington. “He’s in really good shape. He’s played running back. He’s going to run until the glass breaks. That’s his style. He is someone that we think can come in and compete, and then compete for a role in the kicking game. … We’ll probably limit his snaps in this game.”

Long snapper competition

After signing Jack Landherr earlier this week, the Broncos now have competition for long snapper Mitchell Fraboni. Landherr and Fraboni will likely both get reps on Saturday.

Austin Ajiake's rising stock

The Broncos signed Austin Ajiake after losing Jonas Griffith to a season-ending ACL injury two weeks ago. Ajiake had a quiet debut against the Cardinals, totaling just one tackle, but he impressed in practice this week. Ajiake’s stock seems to be rising.

Who will stand out this week?

Second-year cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian impressed last week and he now seems to be all but a lock to make the 53-man roster. Which players still step up in Week 2?

“In the preseason, it’s pretty common where a guy returns a kick, blocks a punt, does something on defense or offense, and they kind of help make the decisions for you,” Payton said. “That’s what we’re looking for, especially from Week 1 to Week 2 with this young class.”

Jaleel McLaughlin's emergence in a 'Joker' role

Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin has quickly emerged as a fan favorite and Payton said earlier this week that the undrafted rookie could be a candidate for the “Joker” role on offense.

“Historically, I’ve been fortunate to have been —people say [I] runs a dual-back system,” Payton said. “I just think there’s a lot of attrition on a runner in our league. Over the years, we’ve had kind of a Joker player in [Reggie] Bush and [Darren] Sproles and [Alvin] Kamara.

“Those guys are running backs, and yet they do some other things in the passing game that gives them that tag. You could call it a ‘change-of-pace’ type player. Certainly McLaughlin is one of those candidates, where he’s a different style runner. All of these guys that are healthy are going to play in this game.”

Marvin Mims' NFL debut

After sitting out last week, Marvin Mims is expected to make his (preseason) NFL debut in San Francisco.

“He’s had a good week, so he’ll play,” Payton said. “I think he’s had a really good week. He’s healthy.”

Mims is listed as the starting returner on Denver’s depth chart and he’s a candidate for the team’s No. 3 wide receiver role.

Russell Wilson's progress

Russell Wilson had a mostly positive preseason debut under Payton in Week 1, then he had an excellent week of practice.

“His movement skills have been impressive,” Payton said of the QB. “His off-schedule plays — every practice, you see an example of one or two. It really forces the receivers to [be in tune].

“If you are not open in the initial route progression and the pocket moves one way, you have to move with it. His location has been really good. I think the last week-and-a-half or two weeks have been really impressive.”

Javonte Williams' return to the field

After missing 13 games last season with a knee injury, Javonte Williams is now healthy and poised to make his 2023 debut on Saturday. Payton said he expects the running back to get 10-12 snaps against the 49ers.

“I’m going to be smart,” Payton said. “He’s not going to get 20 plays. In a perfect game, I’d like to see him get three or four carries, maybe a pass, and just get him going.”

Sean Payton's first (preseason) win with the Broncos

Yes, it’s only preseason, but coach Sean Payton wants to establish a winning culture in Denver. The Broncos fell just short in Arizona last week, losing 18-17. The veteran coach will be seeking his first victory as a Bronco in San Francisco.

“It does matter,” Payton said this week when asked if winning matters in preseason. “It’s a mindset. You have to be able to get the evaluations done, but it would have been a better feeling last week if we had won that game. I probably would have been a little cheerier in the postgame presser. I think it matters.”

