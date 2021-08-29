10 takeaways from Bears’ 27-24 preseason win vs. Titans

The Chicago Bears closed out the preseason with a 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans, where Matt Nagy rested most of his starters looking ahead to Week 1.

Chicago’s preseason finale win featured some impressive performances by players on the roster bubble looking to impress as final roster cuts loom, and it also marked rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ first NFL preseason start, where he put a stamp on his preseason with a sensational touchdown throw.

There was plenty to digest from the victory, be it good or bad. Here are our takeaways from the Bears’ preseason finale win over the Titans:

Justin Fields is ready to be QB1

Justin Fields had a so-so game against the Titans, but he wasn't helped by his offensive line, receivers or play calling from Matt Nagy. Still, Fields showed that he's more than ready to step into the starting role for Week 1. More than that, he showed he could give this team a better chance to win, as evidenced by a special back shoulder throw to Jesper Horsted for a touchdown, which put an exclamation mark on Fields' preseason and job application for the starting role. Following the game, Nagy himself even said he'd be comfortable with Fields playing in a regular season game right now. So , if that's the case, why isn't he QB1?

Jesper Horsted earned himself a roster spot

No one helped his case more for a roster spot than tight end Jesper Horsted, who went off against the Titans to the tune of three touchdowns. Horsted led the Bears with five receptions for 104 yards and three scores, including the eventual game-winner -- a one-handed grab from Nick Foles for a 54-yard touchdown. Horsted was also the recipient of that special Fields touchdown, where he put himself in a great position to make the catch. With J.P. Holtz sidelined with an injury, Horsted took advantage of his opportunity. And the hope is it'll be enough to earn a roster spot.

The starting offensive line looked bad

For all of the anticipation to glimpse the starting offensive line on the field for the first time this summer, they fell flat on their faces against the Titans with Fields under center. Jason Peters made his debut at left tackle and Germain Ifedi saw the field for the first time this summer at right tackle, and it was a struggle. Even the interior of the line struggled. Although they only gave up one sack, the Bears offensive line struggled to get a push up front, and there's not a whole lot of confidence in this group heading into Week 1, where a less-mobile Andy Dalton will be sent to Aaron Donald and the wolves.

There's still no clarity at cornerback

Cornerback is the offensive line of the defense, in regards to concerns heading into the regular season. While there's no doubts about Jaylon Johnson in his CB1 role, there's plenty of uncertainty around him at cornerback. While there have been battles at starting outside corner and slot corner throughout the summer, no one has stepped up and taken hold of the reins -- in a good way. Duke Shelley, while he made a couple of plays, hasn't done enough to earn a roster spot yet alone the nickelback spot. Rookie Thomas Graham Jr. has shown promise, but he had a rough night against the Titans. Kindle Vildor and Artie Burns don't look like the answer on the outside. Desmond Trufant, who remains out for a personal reason, might ultimately be the guy opposite Johnson when the season kicks off.

Trevis Gipson showed promise off the edge

When the Bears selected Trevis Gipson in the fifth-round of last year's draft, we knew they were selecting a project. And it seems like Year 2 is when we might finally see that project start to take shape. Gipson has been lights out this summer, and he continues to show promise coming off the edge, where he got the start with Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn resting in the finale. Gipson finished with two tackles, two quarterback hits and a pass deflection, and he brought the pressure on Titans quarterback Logan Woodside that forced an interception to Tre Roberson. There should be excitement about Gipson's potential heading into the regular season, where he should see plenty of looks with the uncertainty surrounding Quinn.

Nick Foles helped his cause

Nick Foles isn't a third-string quarterback, but he's been relegated to the role with Andy Dalton, Justin Fields and an unfavorable contract in front of him. It didn't help matters that Fields wasn't exactly lighting up third-string defenses like he boasted he should do easily. We've seen other teams pass up potentially trading for Foles to sign other veterans -- cheaper veterans. It felt like Foles was putting on an audition against Tennessee, where he 10-of-13 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns for a 151.3 passer rating. With the final week of preseason nearly wrapped, we'll see if Foles' performance against the Titans was enough to lure a team into a potential trade.

Too little too late for Joel Iyiegbuniwe

The preseason finale was the last chance for roster-bubble players to make an impact, and linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe was one of those players who took advantage of that opportunity. Iyiegbuniwe had an impressive performance, where he showcased his ability in coverage and run support. He also had a nice pass breakup in coverage on third down in the end zone. But it was likely too little, too late for Iyiegbuniwe, as Alec Ogletree and Christian Jones have those reserve linebacker spots locked up. It doesn't help that Iyiegbuniwe suffered a shoulder injury on Saturday.

Eddie Goldman looks in midseason form

If there were any concerns about Eddie Goldman being ready for Week 1 after opting out of last season, the nose tackle put those concerns to bed with a few reps in the preseason finale against Tennessee. Goldman looked like his old self -- his top-three nose tackle self -- against the Titans, where he had two tackles. Goldman was giving it to Tennessee's offensive line, and he played like an absolute beast.

Christian Jones is a valuable asset to this team

Christian Jones has already locked up a roster spot, but he put a stamp on that roster spot with his performance against the Titans, which showed exactly how valuable he is to this team. Jones, who tied for a team-high 11 tackles and had one quarterback hit, was a versatile weapon for Chicago, seeing reps at inside linebacker, outside linebacker and putting work in on special teams. That's the kind of thing you want to see from your reserve linebacker. And with Jones and Alec Ogletree serving as valuable depth this season, there's plenty to be excited about at linebacker.

Riley Ridley didn't do enough to earn roster spot

Riley Ridley was primed to earn one of those final two wide receiver spots. But the former fourth-round pick couldn't take advantage of his opportunities during camp and preseason, when someone like Rodney Adams did. The difference is a roster spot, where Adams feels deserving of that final spot over Ridley. Still, Ridley showed up for Saturday's preseason finale against the Titans, where he caught two passes for 12 yards. One of those he got some extra yards after the catch, the kind of move we've been waiting to see from Ridley, and he also made a nice tackle on special teams. Unfortunately, it's probably not enough to earn a roster spot over Adams or Dazz Newsome.

