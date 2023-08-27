10 players firmly on the Packers’ roster bubble entering cutdowns
The Green Bay Packers will trim the roster down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon. Tough decisions are head for coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst, although there is comfort in getting 16 players back on the team’s practice squad.
Considering the events of training camp, three preseason games and Paul Bretl’s final attempt at a 53-man roster, we can identify the true bubble players.
Here are the Packers players sitting on the roster bubble entering roster cutdowns on Tuesday:
OLB Brenton Cox Jr.
Of all the roster bubble players, Cox might be the toughest to cut because he’s clearly a talented young player at a premium position. Would he get claimed off waivers? Cox was disruptive in all three preseason games. The Packers have five edge rushers they like, but Cox is probably worth keeping around as the sixth on the 53-man roster. Developing him long-term could have a big payoff eventually.
RB Patrick Taylor
Taylor looks like the clear front runner to be the No. 3 running back, but will the Packers want three on the initial 53-man roster? Activating Taylor from the practice squad might be the play early in the season. Emanuel Wilson needs time on the practice squad to get better as a blocker and on special teams, and Lew Nichols and Tyler Goodson are hurt. This decisison probably comes down to keeping Taylor on the 53-man roster or keeping just two running backs.
DL Jonathan Ford
After a redshirt year on the 53-man roster in 2022, Ford looks like a player capable of maing the roster and actually playing snaps in 2023. The problem is numbers. Do the Packers want to keep six defensive linemen? And is it worth keeping a sixth defensive linemen who is mostly a backup nose tackle? It might be tough for Ford to be active on gamedays if he makes the 53-man roster.
LB Tariq Carpenter
Carpenter looks like a player without a true position but who can impact the game in so many ways on special teams. The Packers moved him to linebacker, a more natural position for his skill set, but he’s been playing behind undrafted rookie Jimmy Phillips. His saving grace is special teams, where his size and speed are real assets and he excelled down the stretch as a rookie in 2022. The Packers need all the help they can get on special teams after losing Tyler Davis.
OL Royce Newman
WR Grant DuBose
DuBose got a late start to training camp because of a back injury. Malik Heath has all but locked up a roster spot, complicating DuBose’s path to the roster. Do the Packers like the 2023 seventh-rounder more than Samori Toure, a 2022 seventh-rounder who has played in the slot, knows the offense from multiple spots and now has experience returning kicks and punts? If the Packers keep seven receivers, DuBose should be safe.
DB Innis Gaines
Gaines can play slot corner and safety and is a versatile player on special teams, giving him a legitimate chance to stick as the fifth cornerback on the 53-man roster. Bottom-of-roster players must be able to wear many hats, and Gaines fits the bill. Keep in mind, Gaines played at least 10 defensive snaps in each of the final three games of the 2022 regular season and at least 10 special teams in the final four.
CB Corey Ballentine
S Tarvarius Moore
Moore missed Saturday’s preseason finale while dealing with a knee injury, potentially complicating his path to the roster. The Packers have Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford as expected starters, and Jonathan Owens got plenty of first-team snaps during camp. If Dallin Leavitt makes the roster as a special teamer, and Anthony Johnson Jr. as the developmental prospect, it’s tough to find a fit for Moore. But his speed and ability on special teams gives him a real shot.
P Daniel Whelan
The Packers have given Whelan plenty of opportunities this summer, including during preseason games. He can punt the ball a mile, but the Packers probably favor Pat O’Donnell’s experience, ability as a holder and capablility as a directional punter. If the Packers want potential, Whelan is the better choice. It’s clear Whelan has the ability to punt at the NFL level. Would he return on the practice squad?