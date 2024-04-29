Here are 10 Penn State players who could hear their name called in the 2025 NFL Draft

There were eight Penn State players taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, with a few more signing as undrafted free agents since the draft concluded Saturday night.

Next season’s draft class could be even bigger, with the program’s highly-touted 2022 recruiting class becoming draft eligible.

Let’s take a look at the 10 Nittany Lions most likely to hear their names called during the 2025 NFL Draft.

QB Drew Allar

Some will take umbrage with Allar being here, but he’s one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country. The Nittany Lion junior had a solid 2023 season, taking care of the ball and playing within the confines of what was a limited offense.

This year, he’ll have to take the next step in order to be in position to leave for the draft. But if he does, the upside is enormous. DraftKings has him as the fourth favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft. For that to happen, he will have to show off the arm talent he put on display as a recruit.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar makes a pass during a spring practice on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

While Allar has the highest upside, Dennis-Sutton might be the safest bet to be a high pick from the Nittany Lions. There’s a decent chance he’s better than both Adisa Isaac and Chop Robinson were last year for the Nittany Lions and he has all of the traits NFL teams look for in pass rushers.

Dennis-Sutton is 6-foot-5 and weighs 270 pounds with the athleticism and arm length to be a nightmare for offensive tackles for a long time. Of all 10 players on this list, he’s the easiest one to foresee being a top-10 pick.

Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton celebrates a sack during the game against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

EDGE Abdul Carter

It says a lot about how well stocked the Penn State defensive end room is that, the year after losing two top 100 picks to the draft, the Nittany Lions may have two edge rushers go in the top 50. Carter is an elite athlete who is moving to the position this offseason after beginning his career at linebacker.

He had 11 sacks in his first two seasons despite playing at the second level, and should be able to put up a big number in that category this year and make himself a top 50 prospect in next year’s draft, if not higher.

It’s worth noting that Carter is currently facing an assault charge for an incident that occurred in March.

Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter tries to knock the ball away from a teammate during a drill at spring practice on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

TE Tyler Warren

Theo Johnson was very good for Penn State and heard his name called early in the fourth round of this year’s draft because of it, but Warren may end up going higher despite being the backup in 2023. He’s relatively new to the position after playing quarterback in high school, but has the traits teams look for in a tight end.

Warren is strong and athletic, with the size to be a quality blocker at the next level. He continues to develop as a receiver and route runner, which could earn him a spot in the top 100 of next year’s draft.

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren makes a catch and pushes past Rutgers Flip Dixon during the game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

S K.J. Winston

There may not be a better safety in the country this coming season than Winston, who is primed to be one of the best players on the Penn State team this year. He’s strong, long and athletic, with the versatility to excel in coverage and attack downhill in the running game.

Winston has a nose for the ball and should be a playmaker in 2024, giving him a chance to be the first safety off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Penn State safety Kevin Winston Jr. celebrates his interception during the game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

RB Nick Singleton

Singleton has shared the backfield with Kaytron Allen for the first two years of his career — more on him in a second — and that should be appealing to NFL teams. He’s had limited wear and tear on his body compared to most backs of his talent level, which could elongate his career at the next level.

He has elite speed and power, and should take another step this year when it comes to his pass catching. If that happens, it would be a surprise if Singleton doesn’t hear his name called — should he decide to leave for the NFL.

Penn State running back Nick Singleton makes a catch for a drill during spring practice on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

RB Kaytron Allen

The devaluing of running backs makes it hard to project both Singleton and Allen, but the latter has the same benefit as the former from sharing a backfield. Allen is unlikely to wow NFL teams with his straight-line speed, but has the type of excellent vision and downhill power that is appealing for an every-down back.

Not to mention, he’s an excellent receiver who is very good in pass protection. While Singleton is the prospect with more upside, Allen has a chance to be a full-time starter as soon as he enters the NFL.

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen runs with the ball ahead of Rutgers defenders during the game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

S Jaylen Reed

Reed’s new role this season could help further increase his value at the next level. He seems to be the front-runner to play the safety/linebacker hybrid spot in defensive coordinator Tom Allen’s defense, which should get him closer to the line of scrimmage and could lead to blitzing.

That can only help a player who has already shown he can play safety at a high level. He’s more of a run defender at this point, but can handle himself in coverage. Reed has the makings of a late round pick next season.

Penn State safety Jaylen Reed cuts down the field with the ball after making an interception during the game against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

CB Cam Miller

Miller is in position to potentially start this season, as long as he can hold off incoming transfer Jalen Kimber at corner. He’s a strong corner who has the athleticism to turn and run with faster receivers, while also having the length and strength to excel when he’s pressing at the line of scrimmage.

While he may return for the 2025 season, there’s a chance he has a good enough 2025 to enter the draft and hear his name called in the mid-to-late rounds.

Penn State cornerback Cam Miller celebrates his sack with Chop Robinson during the game against UMass on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

WR Harrison Wallace III

This one might be surprising given his lack of production, but Wallace has as much upside as any skill position player on offense for Penn State. He’s an elite leaper, who continues to learn how to use his athleticism to his advantage as a receiver. His biggest knock is his ability to stay healthy, but if he can stay on the field, he could have a breakout season.

While incoming transfer wide receiver Julian Fleming has drawn the attention this offseason, it’s Wallace who has the most to gain on the field.