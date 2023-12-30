10 observations: Blackhawks lose roller-coaster game to Stars in overtime originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

DALLAS — The Chicago Blackhawks lost a wild one in Dallas, falling to the Stars 5-4 in overtime on Friday at American Airlines Center.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Blackhawks fell to 0-9-1 in their last 10 road games. They have a -28 goal differential over that span. They were 4-4-0 with a -7 differential in their first eight road games of the season.

2. What a roller-coaster game for the Blackhawks, who squandered a 2-0 lead by falling behind 4-2 before rallying back to tie it up at 4-4 late in regulation. The Blackhawks dominated the Stars in the third period but couldn't take advantage in overtime, where Roope Hintz completed the hat trick with 7.9 seconds left.

3. Jarred Tinordi had a tough night. He committed a penalty for the third straight game, which the Stars capitalized on to make it 2-1 and gave them some life. And then he was on the ice for the next three Dallas goals. He took only one shift in the third period. Some of the penalties he's taken of late have been questionable calls no doubt, especially the one late in the third period vs. Winnipeg. But they've come back to bite his team. It just wasn't his night.

4. The Blackhawks technically scored only one power-play goal in the third period, but it basically was two. Jason Dickinson scored seconds after the first one expired. It was one of their better showings.

5. The Blackhawks got crushed at the faceoff circle, which is no surprise. Going into the weekend, Chicago ranked 31st in faceoff win percentage and Dallas ranked fifth. Dickinson lost his first 10 draws; Connor Bedard lost his first nine.

6. Taylor Raddysh went to the locker room early in the first period and did not return. He's dealing with a lower-body injury and will be reevaluated on Saturday. Tyler Johnson took his spot on the second line and the power play, and he scored two goals, once in the first period and another late in the third to tie it up at 4-4.

7. Stop me if you've heard this before, but Petr Mrazek was solid yet again. Hard to tell though looking at the scoresheet. He made a terrific save on Mason Marchment at the doorstep in the first period to keep it a 0-0 game. The Blackhawks then scored the next two goals.

8. After being a healthy scratch in the last game vs. Winnipeg, Cole Guttman returned to the lineup as the fourth-line center and it immediately paid off. He scored on his third shift of the game thanks to a beautiful backhand assist by Lukas Reichel. Guttman later added a primary assist on Dickinson's goal.

9. Nikita Zaitsev was a late scratch due to an illness. Louis Crevier drew into the lineup and skated on the third pairing with Kevin Korchinski. Crevier was credited with four blocked shots.

10. The Blackhawks don't have to travel anywhere for their next game. They're staying put in Dallas, where they will play the Stars again on Sunday. It's like the COVID year all over again. Every player I talked to on Friday morning loves this.

