The 10 biggest takeaways from NFL week 15: Difference-making defense takes Bills to the playoffs and Falcons stun 49ers with late drama

The playoffs are now really starting to take shape, with just two weeks of regular season action remaining for the 12 post-season spots to be secured.

A few teams booked their tickets into January with victories in week 15. Here are the 10 biggest takeaways from Sunday’s action...

1. Dan Quinn bests his old OC

The Atlanta Falcons somehow ended up on top. Despite trailing 19-10 to the formidable San Francisco 49ers with less than 10 minutes left on the clock, Atlanta came back to stun San Francisco with two touchdowns in the final five seconds. The first was the go-ahead score, as Julio Jones was judged to have just crossed into the end zone after initially being ruled down at the one-yard line. The second was a fumble returned for a touchdown as the Niners desperately tried to lateral their way to a memorable victory.

Kyle Shanahan, the former Falcons offensive coordinator now in line to be Coach of the Year in San Francisco, was bested by his ex boss on Sunday. Dan Quinn did a fantastic job of shutting down Shanahan’s inventive offense, with Jimmy Garoppolo limited to 200 yards and George Kittle (13 receptions for 134 yards) the only real threat in the receiving game. It may not be enough for Quinn to keep his job, but Atlanta’s win shakes up with NFC play-off picture, with San Fran sliding down to the fifth seed after the Seattle Seahawks’ win over the Carolina Panthers.

2. Buffalo’s defense does the business

Tre’Davious White intercepted Devlin Hodges twice Credit: AP

The Buffalo Bills are officially into the play-offs for the second time in three years. They have their defense to thank for a bruising 17-10 victory over fellow postseason hopefuls the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Tre’Davious White picked off Devlin Hodges twice on a day where the Steelers rookie threw four interceptions - two of them late on in a failed attempt to win it in the fourth quarter. The Steelers’ defense also showed up - as it has throughout the season - but it was Buffalo who made the bigger plays and that’s what counted in the final scoreline.

On offense the Bills had just enough, with John Brown going for 99 yards and 87 from Devin Singletary on the ground. Josh Allen had another rushing touchdown and also hit Tyler Kroft for a nice 14-yard score. The Bills still have an outside chance of winning the AFC East if they can beat the New England Patriots next week, but they’ll need the Pats to fall to the Miami Dolphins in week 17 too.

3. The Cowboys might be peaking at the perfect time

Ezekiel Elliott was one of two 100-yard rushers for the Cowboys Credit: AP

The Dallas Cowboys finally beat a team with a winning record, and finally looked the sum of their parts in an emphatic 44-21 win over the resurgent Los Angeles Rams. On offense Dak Prescott was tidy, completing 15 of 23 for 212 yards and two touchdowns, and they had a pair of 100-yard rushers in Ezekiel Elliott (24 carries, 117 yards, two TDs) and rookie Tony Pollard (12 carries, 131 yards, TD). Tavon Austin went off for a 59-yard score, and Jason Witten had a special one-handed grab in the end zone.

On defense Jared Goff was kept quiet until garbage time and Sean Lee had an interception. Special teams showed up too, with newly-signed kicker Kai Forbath hitting all seven of his efforts, helping erase Brett Maher’s recent horror shows from memory. The Rams looked to have been making a late surge to the playoffs but are now all but cooked. The Cowboys are 7-7 - with a worse record than LA - but are tied in the battle for the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles.

4. But the Eagles are keeping pace

Carson Wentz avoids a sack to extend the play Credit: USA Today

Speaking of the Eagles, they made it difficult against the Washington Redskins, but got the all-important 37-27 win which keeps them level with Dallas in the division. Twenty of those points came in the fourth quarter, with Carson Wentz (30/43, 266 yards, three TDs) leading two impressive scoring drives, before Nigel Bradham scooped up a failed lateral attempt and returned it to the end zone to put some gloss on the scoreline as time expired.

Neither Philly nor Dallas look likely to do much damage in January, but the Cowboys have the higher ceiling. Next week’s clash in Philadelphia will almost certainly decide the division. Of the Eagles are to pull it off they might need another performance like this week’s from Miles Sanders. The rookie RB became their first 100-yard rusher in 42 games, going for 122 yards and a score from 19 carries, with another touchdown through the air.

5. Houston control the AFC South again

Kenny Stills catches a touchdown pass Credit: USA Today

Last week’s embarrassing loss to the Denver Broncos and the red hot form of the Ryan Tannehill-led Tennessee Titans had thrown the Houston Texans’ assumed AFC South crown into doubt, but they solidified their place atop the division with a 24-21 win in Nashville. The Texans took an early lead thanks to two Deshaun Watson-Kenny Stills touchdowns and just about held on, thanks largely to a defensive performance which made Tannehill look unsettled and kept Derrick Henry (86 yards) quieter than he’s been in weeks.

These two meet again in week 17, which means the Titans still have an outside shot at the division, but will need to win out to stand a chance at making the playoffs either way. They have a tough one against the New Orleans Saints next up, while the Texans play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - a team in great form, but one they should still beat.

6. Patrick Mahomes has reawoken

Patrick Mahomes scrambles in the snow Credit: USA Today

A combination of injury and the emergence of Lamar Jackson mean we haven’t spoken about Patrick Mahomes as much as we might have expected this season, but he reminded everyone why he’s still the best quarterback in the NFL in a 23-3 win over the Denver Broncos. Mahomes completed 27 of 34 for 340 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in very snowy condition in KC. Both of those touchdown passes went to Tyreek Hill, but tight end Travis Kelce was his favourite target on the night, hauling in 11 catches for 142 yards.

The Chiefs defense also showed up and made Drew Lock look like a rookie. Lock completed just 18 of his 40 attempts, threw an interception, was sacked twice and hit 10 times. While last season’s Chiefs were a little more explosive this team is more balanced, and is going a little under the radar in the Super Bowl hunt.

7. Stephon Gilmore deserves DPOY consideration

Stephon Gilmore breaks up a pass intended for Tyler Boyd Credit: AP

The New England Patriots cornerback leads the league in interceptions with six, and had two more in the 34-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, one of which he took 64 yards for a touchdown. Gilmore has been exceptional all season, and has scored more TDs than all of the receivers he’s been tasked with covering combined. If that isn’t worthy of some award consideration, what is?

Andy Dalton was intercepted four times in total as the Pats secured their traditional postseason berth with another top class defensive display - at least in the passing game. Joe Mixon did manage to do some damage, rushing 25 times for 136 yards, but the Bengals offense had little else to offer. New England’s receiving game was similarly poor (James WHite led the team with three catches for 49 yards) but the running game was fairly effective. Will that be enough against a better team come January, though?

8. Vikings feast on Rivers and Gordon

Danielle Hunter had a monster game for the Vikings Credit: USA Today

The Minnesota Vikings turned over the Los Angeles Chargers a whopping seven times, as Philip Rivers’ struggles continued (despite a return to form last week) and Melvin Gordon fumbled twice more - an issue that has been plaguing him ever since his return from a fruitless holdout. The 39-10 victory is the Vikings’ 10th of the season, and all but confirms their playoff place. They can still win the NFC North by beating the Green Bay Packers (who defeated the Chicago Bears this week) in week 16.

Harrison Smith, Mike Hughes and Anthony Harris all had interceptions, while Danielle Hunter had two forced fumbles, one recovery, a sack and five tackles - not bad in a day’s work. The offense suffered after Dalvin Cook was forced off with the shoulder injury that has troubled him in recent weeks, but Mike Boone stepped in and went over for two touchdowns. Nine separate players had rushing attempts for Minnesota, but it’s clear Cook (and Alexander Matison, who is also injured) is so important to their success. They’ll need him back for January.

9. Kenyan Drake owns the Cardinals’ backfield

Kenyan Drake had four touchdowns against the Browns Credit: USA Today

David Johnson has been relegated to a bit-part player in Arizona thanks to the success of Kenyan Drake. The former Miami Dolphin had four touchdowns and 137 yards from 22 carries against a formlerly stingy Cleveland Browns run defense, as the Cardinals powered their way to a 38-24 win and made sure the Browns will finish the decade without a single winning season.

Kyler Murray win the battle with fellow former Oklahoma Sooner Baker Mayfield, while Freddie Kitchens and Steve Wilks - both former staff members with the Cardinals - also had disappointing reunions. The Browns have the better record, but it’s Kliff Kingsbury’s Cards who inspire more hope for the future. They have the potential to be next season’s surprise package. The future for Cleveland - and Kitchens - is very much up in the air.

10. A sad goodbye to Oakland

The Jaguars denied the Raiders a fairy tale ending in Oakland Credit: USA Today

The Oakland Raiders’ final game at the Coliseum before next season’s move to Las Vegas ended in a 20-16 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags have been truly horrible for the last few weeks, but Gardner Minshew Brought back his early season form in this one, going 17 of 29 for 201 yards and two touchdowns - both to Chris Conley.

The Raiders won’t be making a magical return to the playoffs in their final season in Oakland, with this being their fourth straight defeat. But can still salvage some pride to finish at .500 if they win their last two games, at the Chargers and Broncos. That would still be a good return for a team which is building for the future, albeit one away from their famous old home.