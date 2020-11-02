The 10 biggest takeaways from NFL week eight: Bengals deliver upset, Steelers win AFC North battle

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow reacts as he leaves the field following of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. - AP

Vikings finally turn up

Minnesota were having a miserable season, but everything got a little brighter on Sunday when they overcame Green Bay to secure just their second win of the season. In an unexpected result, Mike Zimmer’s team dominated the Packers through the running of fit again Dalvin Cook.

Cook finished the game with a career-high 226 scrimmage yards, three running touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. He is only the fifth player in the Super Bowl era to complete that set of statistics.

Minnesota remain last in the division, but with Green Bay, Chicago and Detroit all losing, Sunday could hardly have gone much better. For the Packers, the loss raises serious questions about their run defense in particular. They have a huge opportunity on Thursday against the 49ers to get back on track, a team that hammered them twice last year, including in the NFC Championship game.

Steelers edge the Ravens

In the game of the weekend, the unbeaten Steelers moved to 7-0 after edging past the Ravens.

The game started poorly for Lamar Jackson who threw a pick-six early in the contest. Baltimore fought their way back into the game, securing a 10-point lead only for the Steelers to get themselves back in front. The Ravens had a chance to win at the end but the Steelers’ impressive defense held firm, leaving the final score 28-24 to Pittsburgh.

Although either side could have come out on top, the Steelers’ ability to just find a way to win bodes well for the rest of their campaign.

Tua wins on first start

Having made the switch from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Tua Tagovailoa, it was unclear how the quarterback change would impact the Dolphins. In Tua’s first start, they overcame the Rams in a bit of an upset.

It must be said that it was not particularly down to the rookie quarterback, with Miami scoring a defensive touchdown and a punt return to add to their offensive scores. Nevertheless, a win is a win and the only way is up for the exciting young QB.

FIRST PUNT RETURN TOUCHDOWN OF THE SEASON!@_TheDreamIsHere goes 88 yards to the house. #FinsUp



📺: #LARvsMIA on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/J6oAb5WnGm pic.twitter.com/wIEzR11eru





— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2020

The Dolphins now have a winning record, sitting two games behind the Bills in the AFC East. They are not out of the playoff picture yet...

Raiders still a playoff contender

Las Vegas are another team that kept their season very much alive on Sunday. In a battle between two good teams, the Raiders outplayed the Browns to secure victory.

Cleveland failed to stop Las Vegas’ running game. Josh Jacobs was impressive in the 16-6 win, as was back-up running back Devontae Booker.

Despite both being potential playoff teams, the Raiders looked comfortably the better side all things considered.

Bengals stun Titans

In the biggest shock of the weekend, the Bengals defeated the high-flying Titans, overcoming their tendency to lose close games.

In just Cincinnati’s second win of the year, rookie quarterback Joe Burrow starred once more. He threw for 249 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the 31-20 win.

Burrow has been a remarkably assured presence under center and has formed a strong relationship with a number of his receivers including Tyler Boyd, who had a strong game on Sunday.

For the Titans, this loss will be a serious disappointment. They have now blown their divisional advantage over the Colts and Tennessee’s defense needs considerable improvement.

AFC East power shift

The Patriots have won the AFC East every single season since 2009. The Bills, despite making it into the playoffs on a number of occasions, have not claimed the division title since 1995.

On Sunday, the Bills confirmed that a power shift has taken place. Buffalo ended a seven game losing streak to the Patriots in the 24-21 win. Although it was not a vintage performance, a win was all that Sean McDermott’s side really needed.

The Bills are now 6-2, while the Patriots sit at a lowly 2-5. Buffalo’s biggest threat for the division now comes from Miami. How times have changed...

View photos New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) reacts after fumbling the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 24-21. - AP More

Story continues