The 10 biggest takeaways from NFL week eight: Bengals deliver upset, Steelers win AFC North battle

Vikings finally turn up
Minnesota were having a miserable season, but everything got a little brighter on Sunday when they overcame Green Bay to secure just their second win of the season. In an unexpected result, Mike Zimmer’s team dominated the Packers through the running of fit again Dalvin Cook.
Cook finished the game with a career-high 226 scrimmage yards, three running touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. He is only the fifth player in the Super Bowl era to complete that set of statistics.
Minnesota remain last in the division, but with Green Bay, Chicago and Detroit all losing, Sunday could hardly have gone much better. For the Packers, the loss raises serious questions about their run defense in particular. They have a huge opportunity on Thursday against the 49ers to get back on track, a team that hammered them twice last year, including in the NFC Championship game.
Steelers edge the Ravens
In the game of the weekend, the unbeaten Steelers moved to 7-0 after edging past the Ravens.
The game started poorly for Lamar Jackson who threw a pick-six early in the contest. Baltimore fought their way back into the game, securing a 10-point lead only for the Steelers to get themselves back in front. The Ravens had a chance to win at the end but the Steelers’ impressive defense held firm, leaving the final score 28-24 to Pittsburgh.
Although either side could have come out on top, the Steelers’ ability to just find a way to win bodes well for the rest of their campaign.
Tua wins on first start
Having made the switch from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Tua Tagovailoa, it was unclear how the quarterback change would impact the Dolphins. In Tua’s first start, they overcame the Rams in a bit of an upset.
It must be said that it was not particularly down to the rookie quarterback, with Miami scoring a defensive touchdown and a punt return to add to their offensive scores. Nevertheless, a win is a win and the only way is up for the exciting young QB.
FIRST PUNT RETURN TOUCHDOWN OF THE SEASON!@_TheDreamIsHere goes 88 yards to the house. #FinsUp— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2020
📺: #LARvsMIA on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/J6oAb5WnGm pic.twitter.com/wIEzR11eru
The Dolphins now have a winning record, sitting two games behind the Bills in the AFC East. They are not out of the playoff picture yet...
Raiders still a playoff contender
Las Vegas are another team that kept their season very much alive on Sunday. In a battle between two good teams, the Raiders outplayed the Browns to secure victory.
Cleveland failed to stop Las Vegas’ running game. Josh Jacobs was impressive in the 16-6 win, as was back-up running back Devontae Booker.
Despite both being potential playoff teams, the Raiders looked comfortably the better side all things considered.
- NFL Power Rankings: Steelers force their way into the top two while the Patriots fail to make the top half
Bengals stun Titans
In the biggest shock of the weekend, the Bengals defeated the high-flying Titans, overcoming their tendency to lose close games.
In just Cincinnati’s second win of the year, rookie quarterback Joe Burrow starred once more. He threw for 249 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the 31-20 win.
Burrow has been a remarkably assured presence under center and has formed a strong relationship with a number of his receivers including Tyler Boyd, who had a strong game on Sunday.
For the Titans, this loss will be a serious disappointment. They have now blown their divisional advantage over the Colts and Tennessee’s defense needs considerable improvement.
AFC East power shift
The Patriots have won the AFC East every single season since 2009. The Bills, despite making it into the playoffs on a number of occasions, have not claimed the division title since 1995.
On Sunday, the Bills confirmed that a power shift has taken place. Buffalo ended a seven game losing streak to the Patriots in the 24-21 win. Although it was not a vintage performance, a win was all that Sean McDermott’s side really needed.
The Bills are now 6-2, while the Patriots sit at a lowly 2-5. Buffalo’s biggest threat for the division now comes from Miami. How times have changed...
Chargers throw away lead
Everything was going well for the Chargers. A commanding lead over the Broncos had been secured, rookie sensation Justin Herbert was doing his thing and a win looked extremely likely.
The Chargers then threw away a 21-point lead to lose 31-30 after Drew Lock threw a touchdown pass to tie the game in the final seconds of the match. The PAT was added to consign the Chargers to a truly remarkable defeat.
It was an impressive comeback from Denver, especially by Lock who bounced back from a poor first-half showing. He looked transformed after the break, throwing the ball with far more conviction and confidence.
The Chargers have a history of managing to lose games they should win. That tradition continued. Their game management and ability to play defense under pressure are concerning.
Seahawks too strong for 49ers
In another huge clash, the Seahawks dominated the 49ers. San Francisco was unable to contain Russell Wilson who linked up with DK Metcalf with alarming regularity. The second year receiver is having an outstanding season and stepped up to the plate once more.
DK METCALF IS TOO FAST FOR THE 49ERS 💨— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2020
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/zOYVlh23Wl
Seattle took their foot off the gas after the break, allowing San Francisco back into the contest before killing the game.
The 49ers looked like they were back on track but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s ankle injury flared up once more, forcing him off the field. Although it should be mentioned that Nick Mullens seemed to invigorate their offense rather than limit it.
It was a statement win for Seattle after the loss to Arizona. Their offense was just too good to slow down. The Seahawk's defense was dominant in the first-half, an improved showing for a unit that has been below-par this campaign.
Saints sneak past Bears
In a slightly odd game, the Saints overcame the Bears in overtime by slotting a field goal. The lead exchanged hands throughout the game with the Saints securing a 10-point lead with not long to go.
Nick Foles led his team on a touchdown drive before Cairo Santos nailed a pressure field goal to take it to overtime.
It was a poor game for Drew Brees who struggled to throw the ball with any venom in cold and windy conditions. An ominous sign for what is to come. Alvin Kamara was superb once more while Allen Robinson was the standout player for the Bears.
The Saints move to 5-2 - but they are not a particularly intimidating proposition at this stage.
Eagles the team to beat in the NFC East
The NFC East has been an embarrassment this year. In the battle for the division, the Eagles overcame the Cowboys, reaffirming them as favourites to secure the playoff berth.
Dallas were hamstrung by injuries to Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton. It meant Ben DiNucci got his first NFL start. They started well, utilising Ezekiel Elliott in wildcat formation and conjuring up trick plays. That progress was soon halted with the Eagles coming out comfortable victors in the end.
Despite a disappointing start to the season, an increasingly fit Philadelphia roster has the potential to go on a run.
The form of Carson Wentz remains a concern however, with the Eagles conceding four turnovers in the win.