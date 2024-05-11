1 personnel director had it right about Chiefs WR Rashee Rice

In 2023, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rahsee Rice came on strong in the second half of his rookie season to finish with 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven receptions. He looked like the kind of player many of these pre-draft scouting reports said he was and seemed to justify his selection in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

But this offseason has been troubling for Rice with a serious off-field issue surrounding a car accident and Rice fleeing the scene. This also lined up with at least one scouting report on Rice and perhaps the only one that was willing to note how problematic Rice’s personality is.

Here is a line from NFL writer Bob McGinn’s predraft report on Rice”

At least one team, however, has removed him from its draft board because of behavioral issues. “He’s talented, but not a good dude,” one personnel director said.

Fwiw: This screenshot is from Bob McGinn's draft series at Go Long a year ago. https://t.co/jW2Lr7eC8K https://t.co/02LKH4Bw3B — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) May 8, 2024

The league has yet to impose any sort of punishment on Rice for the incident but it could be significant if the league looks back into Rice’s past and takes into account another incident he had while playing at SMU. The Chiefs didn’t take a thing for granted in the 2024 NFL draft when they selected Texas speedster Xavier Worthy in the first round.

