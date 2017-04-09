Watch tributes to retiring broadcasting legend Bob Miller (Video)

After 44 years as the ‘voice of the Los Angeles Kings,’ Bob Miller is calling the final two games of his career this weekend.

The Kings play their final home game of the season Saturday, and the organization pulled out all the stops to celebrate Miller.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Out front of Staples Center fans can sign a giant poster for Bob. Inside, the seats are filled with ‘Thank You Bob’ rally towels.

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 8: Anze Kopitar #11 of the Los Angeles Kings wears a jersey congratulating Bob Miller for his career during warm-ups prior to the game against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 8, 2017 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images) More

The team came out for warmups wearing special No. 44 jerseys with ‘Bob’ on the back. The sweaters are currently being auctioned off with proceeds going to the Kings Care foundation.

It wouldn’t be a true celebration in LA without the appearance of celebrities inside and out of the sport of hockey. Here are the ones posted by the Kings thus far.

According to Kings beat reporter Elliott Teaford, the recently retired Vin Scully appeared in a video inviting Miller to drop by his place to chat about retirement. The stories those two could tell…

Miller, 78, underwent a significant heart surgery in Feb. 2016. Miller left the booth to focus on his recovery as the Kings finished the 2015-16 season. Despite suffering a setback in his recovery that May, Miller returned to the booth for the 2016-17 season.

While on set preparing for the All-Star Game in Los Angeles, Miller experienced a stroke and was hospitalized. Doctors recommended he retire from full-time broadcasting. Saturday’s game marks the first time Miller returns for the play-by-play call since his stroke.

Miller will call his final game on Sunday in Anaheim as the Kings take on the Ducks. The latter being a team Bob inadvertently helped create by being the play-by-play announcer in the first two Mighty Ducks movies.

Follow along all the festivities using the #ThankYouBob hashtag.

UPDATE:

It didn’t look good for the Kings who were trailing the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 entering the final minute of the third period.

Dustin Brown (!!) scored the game tying goal with 55 seconds left and forced the Blackhawks into overtime. A scant 27 seconds into OT, Drew Doughty iced it for LA.

Watch Bob’s call. The unadulterated joy is infectious. You’d think it was Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

– – – – – – –

Jen Neale is an editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow her on Twitter! Follow @MsJenNeale_PD.