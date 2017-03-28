USF DB Hassan Childs arrested, dismissed after incident that left him with gunshot wounds (Updated)

UPDATE March 28, 5:30 p.m. ET

South Florida defensive back Hassan Childs has been dismissed from the team, coach Charlie Strong told the Tampa Bay Times.

“I had a chance to speak with him,” Strong said. “They all want to continue and go play, and he was a senior, but he totally understood.”

South Florida defensive back Hassan Childs was arrested Monday after a Saturday night incident that left him with multiple gunshot wounds.

Childs is facing three aggravated assault charges and one marijuana possession charge stemming from the apparent road rage incident, per the Tampa Bay Times. Police said Childs, 22, was shot by 26-year-old Jovanni Jimenez, who is claiming self-defense.

From the Times:

Jovanni Jimenez, 26, was driving east on Skipper Road with his wife and 3-year-old son in the vehicle. He noticed a Chevy Malibu tailgating him and attempting to pass. Jimenez pulled over into the Eagles Point apartment complex, roughly a mile from the USF campus, to let the vehicle pass. Childs, driving alone in the Malibu, pulled to the passenger side of Jimenez’s stopped vehicle.

Jimenez’s wife, Jennifer, saw Childs pointing a firearm toward their vehicle but Jovanni Jimenez did not see it, police said. Jovanni Jimenez continued driving and his wife told him about the firearm. Jimenez, who has a valid concealed weapons permit, removed his gun from his waistband and placed it on the seat next to his leg.

Childs continued to tailgate Jimenez’s vehicle and Jimenez again pulled over and stopped his car. Childs pulled to the driver’s side of Jimenez’s vehicle and pointed a handgun toward Jovanni Jimenez, according to the report. In fear of his life and his family’s life, Jovanni Jimenez fired three rounds at Childs, striking him in the upper right arm, torso and beneath his arm. Jimenez drove home and immediately phoned 911, the report says.

Police found a loaded firearm and “less than 20 grams of marijuana” in Childs’ vehicle. Childs, who remains hospitalized in stable condition, does have permit for a concealed weapon, police said.

“The shooting incident involving USF student-athlete Hassan Childs that occurred overnight took place off campus,” USF said in a statement Sunday. “Childs is currently in stable condition. No one else was injured in the incident. With respect for an ongoing investigation we have no further information to share at this time.”

Added head coach Charlie Strong: “We are deeply concerned that an incident occurred overnight in which one of our players, Hassan Childs, was injured in a shooting. Thankfully, Hassan is in stable condition and being well cared for, and no one else was injured. There is an ongoing investigation of the incident and we are in the process of gathering further information. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”

Childs is slated to be a senior for USF in 2017. He had 16 tackles in eight games last season after taking a medical redshirt in 2015. He played in 12 games in 2014 and appeared in six, including two starts, in 2013. In 2013, he led the team with three interceptions.

