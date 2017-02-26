Tom Izzo subs in injured Eron Harris for emotional senior day send-off (Video)

One week ago, Michigan State guard Eron Harris was ruled out for the season. He suffered a serious knee injury in a loss at Purdue, and his teammates teared up as he was stretchered off the court. A day later, Michigan State announced that Harris’ career was over.

Technically, Michigan State was wrong.

With Sunday’s game against Wisconsin wrapped up, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo called timeout with 11.2 seconds remaining to sub the injured senior into what would have been his final game at the Breslin Center. Now it was actually his final game.





Harris, knee brace and all, hobbled onto the court. Michigan State inbounded the ball to Matt McQuaid, who took a few dribbles, then started walking with the ball. That forced the officials to call traveling, and gave Harris a chance to have his moment:

Kissing the Spartan logo at center court on senior day is a Michigan State tradition, and after Harris went down in West Lafayette, it appeared he wouldn’t have an opportunity to partake in the tradition. Izzo devised a plan that would let him.

What an awesome moment.

Harris also got to walk in full uniform at the postgame senior day ceremony:



