Michigan State's Eron Harris stretchered off the floor with knee injury

If Michigan State is going to extend its streak of consecutive NCAA tournaments to 20, the Spartans may have to do it without the lone senior in their starting five.

They lost starting shooting guard Eron Harris on Saturday afternoon to a potentially serious right knee injury.

With nine minutes left in Michigan State’s 80-63 loss at Purdue, Harris drove baseline, went up for a shot in traffic in the paint and came down awkwardly on his right leg. Harris crumpled to the ground howling in pain and left the floor strapped to a stretcher as his teammates looked on with somber faces and tear-stained eyes.





Tom Izzo told reporters in East Lansing that Harris has “a badly sprained knee.” Harris will undergo an MRI on Sunday to look for further structural damage.

Tom Izzo says "badly sprained knee" on Eron Harris. He was on crutches after game. Will be out for "a while" Izzo adds — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) February 18, 2017





Losing Harris for the rest of the season would be a big blow to Michigan State even though the former West Virginia transfer hasn’t exactly been consistent during his tenure with the Spartans. Harris averages 11.1 points per game, however he has four games with 20 or more points and seven others with five or fewer.

In Harris’ absence, freshman wing Josh Langford, senior Alvin Ellis III and sophomore Matt McQuaid are likely to divvy up his 23.3 minutes per game. Ellis is shooting a team-best 42.7 percent from behind the arc this season, while McQuaid has a reputation as a shooter but has only hit 32.6 percent of his threes this season.

Replacing Harris will be critical for Michigan State (16-11, 8-6) as it tries to bolster its NCAA tournament résumé. The Spartans probably need at least two victories in their final four games to feel good about their chances of landing a bid entering the Big Ten tournament.

Jeff Eisenberg is the editor of The Dagger on Yahoo Sports.

