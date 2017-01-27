This Dillon Brooks flop might be one of the worst in basketball history (Video)

Oregon’s Dillon Brooks is a very well-rounded basketball player. One thing his skill set does not include, apparently, is flopping.

Brooks performed a flop Thursday night against Utah that is one of the most blatant, unabashed efforts to con a referee you’ll ever see. And yes, “performed” is the right word, because it was very much a dramatic performance. And no, that headline is not an exaggeration.

Here’s the play:

Dillon Brooks with the worst flop in basketball history. What the hell is this? pic.twitter.com/NgrxfWMAFH — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) January 27, 2017





Now for a quick breakdown. Brooks plays good on-ball defense on Utah’s Sedrick Barefield. Barefield extends his arm and appears to shove Brooks away from him. A foul is called on Brooks for the contact. Brooks comes to a stable stop on two feet. Play over, right?

Brooks had other ideas. First comes stage one of the flop. Brooks throws himself backwards and flails his arms up in the air. Then comes stage two, the soccer-style dive. Brooks pushes off his left foot and gets horizontal, launching himself across the lane and to the floor. He makes sure to fling his body in a way that he still has control over it, though, and lands comfortably on his backside.

The extent of the flop is truly incredible:

Dillon Brooks got from point A to point B without anybody touching him. Seriously. https://t.co/byceXZwmrv pic.twitter.com/NBxOF21kWc — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) January 27, 2017





A work of art — and embarrassment — from the savvy junior.

Brooks did score 19 points, though, and led Oregon to an impressive 73-67 victory on the road.