The Vertical Mock Draft, Version 2.0

1. Boston (from Brooklyn): PG Markelle Fultz

Freshman

Age: 18

Ht./Wt.: 6-4/195

Washington

The Celtics cash in once again with a top-three pick and land the player most teams consider to be the prospect with the highest upside. Fultz will have the luxury of being able to ease his way into the NBA alongside some talented guards.

2. L.A. Lakers: PG Lonzo Ball

Freshman

Age: 19

Ht./Wt.: 6-6/190

UCLA

The Lakers will be on pins and needles once again on the night of the lottery because this pick will be conveyed to Philadelphia if it falls outside of the top three. Ball’s size, perimeter shooting and unselfishness make him an ideal partner in the backcourt with combo guard D’Angelo Russell, who can also play off the ball. Ball has transformed UCLA’s culture with his court vision and passing acumen, and the Lakers’ new regime will want to see him do the same in Luke Walton’s up-tempo offense.

3. Phoenix: SF Josh Jackson

Freshman

Age: 20

Ht./Wt.: 6-8/203

Kansas

The Suns could use an injection of toughness, unselfishness, athleticism and defensive intensity on the wing. Jackson provides all of those things, as well as positional versatility with the ability to operate anywhere from shooting guard to power forward. His red-hot shooting over the past two months has eased some of the concerns about his lack of range, which is considered the biggest flaw in his profile.



4. Orlando: SF Jayson Tatum

Freshman

Age: 19

Ht./Wt.: 6-8/204

Duke

There is considered to be somewhat of a drop-off after the top tier of the four elite freshmen, each of whom will get consideration at No. 1. For the team picking fourth, the choice may already be made, and in this case it also happens to be a positional fit. Tatum can create offense, as well as make jump shots, and offers lineup versatility along with his ability to play anywhere from shooting guard to power forward.

5. Philadelphia: PG/SG Malik Monk

Freshman

Age: 19

Ht./Wt.: 6-4/185

Kentucky

The 76ers are still trying to figure out their point-guard spot, where Ben Simmons may end up spending quite a bit of time offensively. With that in mind, it makes sense to draft a big-time, shot-making guard like Monk, who has no issues operating off the ball. He can score in bunches, stretch the floor for the streaky shooting Simmons and Dario Saric, and defend point guards, where his average length suits him best.

6. Sacramento: PG De’Aaron Fox

Freshman

Age: 19

Ht./Wt.: 6-4/171

Kentucky

The Kings have been looking for a long-term answer at point guard for years, and will certainly be attracted by Fox’s speed, creativity and defensive intensity. He’s an unselfish player who excels in the open court and could complement fellow Kentucky Wildcats Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere, as well as sharpshooter Buddy Hield.

7. New York: PG Dennis Smith

Freshman

Age: 19

Ht./Wt.: 6-3/195

North Carolina State

With Derrick Rose’s tenure in New York unlikely to continue after this season, the Knicks will need to think about their future at point guard. Smith has the right temperament to handle the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, even if he’s far from an ideal fit for the triangle offense.

8. Minnesota: PF Lauri Markkanen

Freshman

Age: 19

Ht./Wt.: 7-0/225

Arizona

The Timberwolves are one of the worst shooting teams in the NBA, which could make someone like Markkanen an attractive fit alongside Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. He’s arguably the best shooter in the draft and plays an unselfish brand of basketball.

9. Sacramento (via New Orleans): SF/PF Jonathan Isaac

Freshman

Age: 19

Ht./Wt.: 6-11/205

Florida State

The Kings are shallow at the forward spots and will need to take a long look at Isaac. He has the versatility to play the three or the four because of his quick feet, deep range and rebounding ability. He’s an unselfish player who isn’t afraid to mix it up inside and could offer flexibility alongside either Skal Labissiere or Willie Cauley-Stein as a stretch four.



10. Dallas: PG Frank Ntilikina

International

Age: 18

Ht./Wt.: 6-5/170

Strasbourg (France)

The Mavs need to start thinking about long-term guard prospects. Ntilikina plays the brand of unselfish, intelligent basketball that coach Rick Carlisle likes and projects as a multi-positional defender.

Read More