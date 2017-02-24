The day in deadline deals

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, examines the roster and salary-cap implications from the trade-deadline deals.

THE NERLENS NOEL DEAL

Dallas receives

Nerlens Noel

Philadelphia receives

Andrew Bogut

Justin Anderson

2017 first-round pick (protected Nos. 1-18)

The pick, if not conveyed, will turn into 2017 and 2018 second-round picks from Dallas.

Roster value and impact

Acquiring Nerlens Noel gives Dallas the rim protector it has needed since losing Tyson Chandler in 2011.

The cost for Noel is a low-risk move because Dallas will likely keep its first-round pick.

Had Dallas not acquired Noel, signing him this summer would have been a challenge because of his restricted free agency.

Coming off a strong showing in last season’s playoffs, Justin Anderson has struggled to find a consistent role this season.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Basketball contest now | Free NBA Yahoo Cup entry]

The small forward now joins a crowded Philadelphia backcourt and could make Gerald Henderson expendable in the offseason.

Henderson’s contract is guaranteed for only $1 million next season.

With the Mavericks’ 2017 second-round pick, Philadelphia will now have four picks in the second round in June.

Nerlens Noel is expected to be part of the Mavs’ long-term plans. (AP) More

Salary-cap impact

Acquiring Andrew Bogut’s $11 million salary and Justin Anderson’s $1.5 million contract pushes Philadelphia over the minimum team salary cap floor and saves the 76ers $4 million.

Bogut, an expiring contract, is likely to be waived, while Anderson is in the second year of a rookie-scale contract that pays him $1.5 million and $1.6 million with a team option of $2.5 million in the last year,

With the addition of both players, Philadelphia waived Chasson Randle.

While Noel set to be a free agent, Dallas inherits his Bird rights and can match any offer sheet.

Noel will have a $10.9 million cap hold this summer and the Mavericks could have cap space based on Dirk Nowitzki’s $25 million option.

Dallas essentially could leave the Noel hold on the books, sign Nowitzki to a lower salary and use room to fill out the roster.

The Mavericks also created $6.6 million and $1.5 million traded-player exceptions.

Trading Ilyasova and Noel has Philadelphia positioned to have between $45 million and $50 million in cap space this summer.

THE TAJ GIBSON DEAL

Chicago receives

Cameron Payne

Anthony Morrow

Joffrey Lauvergne

Oklahoma City receives

Taj Gibson

Doug McDermott

2018 second-round pick

Roster impact

The acquisitions of Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott follow a familiar pattern that GM Sam Presti has adopted during his Oklahoma City tenure.

He identifies complementary pieces to surround his franchise-level players, this time getting help for Russell Westbrook.

The Thunder now have an open roster spot and added an asset with the Bulls’ 2018 second-round pick.

Though injuries and inconsistent play have curtailed his first two seasons, the potential upside of former lottery pick Cameron Payne could give the Bulls their point guard of the future.

While Payne is the long-term focus in Chicago, Anthony Morrow and Joffrey Lauvergne should have roles in the last six weeks of the season.

Salary-cap impact

The big question in Oklahoma City this off-season is whether the Thunder can afford restricted free agent Andre Roberson and Taj Gibson.

While newly acquired Doug McDermott is under contract for the next two seasons, Gibson is set to become a free agent in July.

The Thunder have the ability to match an offer sheet on Roberson and Gibson has Bird rights, allowing Oklahoma City to exceed the cap. But with $107 million in guaranteed contracts, retaining both could present a challenge.

Read More