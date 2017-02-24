The day in deadline deals

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, examines the roster and salary-cap implications from the trade-deadline deals.
THE NERLENS NOEL DEAL
Dallas receives
Nerlens Noel
Philadelphia receives
Andrew Bogut
Justin Anderson
2017 first-round pick (protected Nos. 1-18)
The pick, if not conveyed, will turn into 2017 and 2018 second-round picks from Dallas.
Roster value and impact
Acquiring Nerlens Noel gives Dallas the rim protector it has needed since losing Tyson Chandler in 2011.
The cost for Noel is a low-risk move because Dallas will likely keep its first-round pick.
Had Dallas not acquired Noel, signing him this summer would have been a challenge because of his restricted free agency.
Coming off a strong showing in last season’s playoffs, Justin Anderson has struggled to find a consistent role this season.
[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Basketball contest now | Free NBA Yahoo Cup entry]
The small forward now joins a crowded Philadelphia backcourt and could make Gerald Henderson expendable in the offseason.
Henderson’s contract is guaranteed for only $1 million next season.
With the Mavericks’ 2017 second-round pick, Philadelphia will now have four picks in the second round in June.
Salary-cap impact
Acquiring Andrew Bogut’s $11 million salary and Justin Anderson’s $1.5 million contract pushes Philadelphia over the minimum team salary cap floor and saves the 76ers $4 million.
Bogut, an expiring contract, is likely to be waived, while Anderson is in the second year of a rookie-scale contract that pays him $1.5 million and $1.6 million with a team option of $2.5 million in the last year,
With the addition of both players, Philadelphia waived Chasson Randle.
While Noel set to be a free agent, Dallas inherits his Bird rights and can match any offer sheet.
Noel will have a $10.9 million cap hold this summer and the Mavericks could have cap space based on Dirk Nowitzki’s $25 million option.
Dallas essentially could leave the Noel hold on the books, sign Nowitzki to a lower salary and use room to fill out the roster.
The Mavericks also created $6.6 million and $1.5 million traded-player exceptions.
Trading Ilyasova and Noel has Philadelphia positioned to have between $45 million and $50 million in cap space this summer.
THE TAJ GIBSON DEAL
Chicago receives
Cameron Payne
Anthony Morrow
Joffrey Lauvergne
Oklahoma City receives
Taj Gibson
Doug McDermott
2018 second-round pick
Roster impact
The acquisitions of Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott follow a familiar pattern that GM Sam Presti has adopted during his Oklahoma City tenure.
He identifies complementary pieces to surround his franchise-level players, this time getting help for Russell Westbrook.
The Thunder now have an open roster spot and added an asset with the Bulls’ 2018 second-round pick.
Though injuries and inconsistent play have curtailed his first two seasons, the potential upside of former lottery pick Cameron Payne could give the Bulls their point guard of the future.
While Payne is the long-term focus in Chicago, Anthony Morrow and Joffrey Lauvergne should have roles in the last six weeks of the season.
Salary-cap impact
The big question in Oklahoma City this off-season is whether the Thunder can afford restricted free agent Andre Roberson and Taj Gibson.
While newly acquired Doug McDermott is under contract for the next two seasons, Gibson is set to become a free agent in July.
The Thunder have the ability to match an offer sheet on Roberson and Gibson has Bird rights, allowing Oklahoma City to exceed the cap. But with $107 million in guaranteed contracts, retaining both could present a challenge.
The trade does allow Oklahoma City a $4.9 million trade exception that could be valuable as the Thunder face roster limitations next season.
The deal allowed Chicago to create a $5.4 million trade exception and the team is now $1.6 million under the salary cap.
The trade exceptions will expire next February.
Payne and McDermott essentially swap salary slots.
McDermott is set to enter free agency in 2018; Chicago has an extra year with Payne.
The contracts of Lauvergne and Morrow will expire at the end of the season.
While Morrow will become an unrestricted free agent, Lauvergne could be a restricted free agent if the Bulls offer him a $2.1 million qualifying offer.
THE P.J. TUCKER TRADE
Phoenix receives
Jared Sullinger
2017 second-round pick
2018 second-round pick
Toronto receives
P.J. Tucker
Roster and cap implications
The additions of Jared Sullinger ($5.6 million), Scott ($3.3 million) and newly signed Ronnie Price have the Suns over the minimum team salary cap floor.
All three transactions saved the Suns $1 million.
Sullinger, in their final year of his contract, will be waived.
Even though P.J. Tucker is an expiring contract, surrendering two second-round picks is worth the risk for Toronto.
With the addition of Serge Ibaka and now Tucker, Toronto has bolstered their starting lineup and bench for a potentially deep playoff run.
The challenge for Toronto will be in the offseason.
Though Toronto inherits both players’ Bird rights and can exceed the salary cap to re-sign either player, the impending free agency of Kyle Lowry could see the Raptors’ payroll hover close to $130 million.
THE BOJAN BOGDANOVIC DEAL
Brooklyn receives
Andrew Nicholson
Marcus Thornton
2017 first-round pick
Washington receives
Bojan Bogdanovic
Chris McCullough
Roster value and impact
Brooklyn
While Andrew Nicholson could turn into part of the Nets’ rotation, the value for Brooklyn is the Wizards’ first-round pick.
The Nets now will have two first-rounders – from Boston and Washington – that project to be in the mid-20s.
Marcus Thornton is on an expiring contract and was eventually waived by the Nets.
Washington
The Wizards’ bench gets a boost with Bojan Bogdanovic, who will be a restricted free agent.
Bogdanovic provides additional offense, but the key for coach Scott Brooks will be putting capable defenders on the court with Bogdanovic.
Former first-round pick Chris McCullough is a development project. Having declared for the draft after his freshman season at Syracuse, McCullough, 22, will have two years at a low salary to develop as a rotational player.
Salary-cap impact
Brooklyn
The additions of Nicholson and Thornton – and K.J. McDaniels in another deal – push Brooklyn closer to the salary-cap floor.
Nicholson’s $6.3 million contract for next season will eat up some of the Nets’ cap space, but Brooklyn still could be in line to have close to $30 million in room.
Brooklyn also inherits Nicholson’s $6.6 million and $6.9 million salary in 2018-19 and 2019-20 (player option), but the team has only $19 million and $6.9 million in guaranteed contracts in those years, so the Nets will still have plenty of cap flexibility.
Washington
The Bogdanovic addition serves two purposes: Besides the potential on-court impact, Washington will save $4.1 million in salary next season.
With the impending restricted free agency of Otto Porter and $91.1 million in guaranteed contracts, the recent savings could keep the Wizards below the $122 million luxury tax.
However, if Washington loses Bogdanovic in free agency, the short-term rental could haunt the team.
THE ERSAN ILYASOVA DEAL
Atlanta receives
Ersan Ilyasova
2017 second-round pick (via Golden State)
Philadelphia receives
Tiago Splitter
2017 second-round pick (via Miami, protected Nos. 31-40)
2017 second-round pick (via Atlanta)
Roster value and impact
Atlanta
Adding free agent-to-be Ersan Ilyasova gives Atlanta a valuable bench asset for the final six weeks of the season as playoff seeding becomes paramount.
Ilyasova, having the best season of his nine-year career, gives the Hawks a player who can stretch the floor.
Atlanta also conveys its own 2017 second-round pick in exchange for the Warriors’ 2017 second-round pick that had been acquired from Philadelphia in a previous trade.
Philadelphia
Moving Ilyasova, whom the 76ers were unlikely to re-sign, opens up minutes for rookie Dario Saric.
The Tiago Splitter acquisition was for cap purposes only. Splitter has been injured this season and has not appeared in a game.
Philadelphia will now have the Heat’s 2017 second-round pick. If Miami retains the pick, Philadelphia will receive a 2018 unprotected pick from Miami.
The 76ers also move up 10 slots in the second round by flipping the Warriors’ second in exchange for the Hawks’ second.
Salary-cap impact
There are minimal cap implications from both sides on this trade.
Both players are in the last years of their contracts with Splitter earning $8.5 million and Ilyasova $8.4 million.
Philadelphia and Atlanta will inherit Bird rights on both players.
THE TYLER ENNIS DEAL
Houston receives
Marceo Huertas
L.A. Lakers receive
Tyler Ennis
Roster and cap implications
The next six weeks will be a tryout for former first-round pick Tyler Ennis.
Ennis is in his last season after not having his fourth-year rookie option exercised. Because the option was not exercised, Los Angeles can offer Ennis a contract of $2.7 million.
The salary reflects what Ennis would have earned had the option been exercised.
The Rockets incurred a $1.5 million cap hit on Marcelo Huertas and eventually waived him.
The second year (2017-18) of Huertas’ $1.5 million contract was not guaranteed.
The Rockets also created a $3.3 million traded-player exception, but Houston, in order to take advantage of the buyout market in the next week, would have to use the current $3.5 million under the cap.
The Rockets would lose the exception if room is used.
They have two available roster spots.
THE K.J. MCDANIELS DEAL
Brooklyn receives
K.J. McDaniel
Houston receives
Cash
Roster and cap implications
Brooklyn acquired K.J. McDaniels with the roster spot created once Thornton was waived.
With the addition of Thornton, Nicholson and now McDaniels, Brooklyn is $790,000 below the minimum team salary floor.
Both trades save the Nets $2.8 million.
McDaniels has a $3.4 million team option for next season and the next six weeks should serve as a tryout for next season.
THE MIKE SCOTT TRADE
Phoenix receives
Mike Scott
Cenk Akyol (draft rights)
Cash
Atlanta receives
2017 second-round pick (protected Nos. 31-55)
Roster and cap implications
Mike Scott, in their final year of his contract, will be waived.
The Hawks’ recent acquisition of Ilyasova had made Scott expendable.
In addition to creating a $3.3 million traded-player exception, Atlanta signed Ryan Kelly with the roster spot created from the Scott trade.
THE ROY HIBBERT DEAL
Denver receives
Roy Hibbert
Milwaukee receives
2019 second-round pick (protected Nos. 31-55)
Roster and cap implications
Acquiring the $5 million contract of Roy Hibbert saves Denver $3.6 million and moves the Nuggets $2.1 million below the salary cap floor.
Hibbert is on an expiring contract.
Milwaukee created a $5 million trade exception and open roster spot with the deal.
More on Yahoo Sports:
• Another ex-NFL player is making a run at his MLB dream
• Shaq’s beef with Warriors player escalates to threats of violence
• How a Sam’s Club trip helped save Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s career
• DeMarcus Cousins ‘all in’ on Pelicans after ‘coward move’ by Kings
1.2k