The Big Statue: Lakers celebrate Shaquille O'Neal with giant dunking bronze monument

The Los Angeles Lakers paid the ultimate tribute to one of their greatest players on Friday, celebrating the outsized contributions and outsized personality of center Shaquille O’Neal by unveiling a mammoth statue of the Hall of Famer that will join the other iconic figures standing outside Staples Center.

But unlike the monuments to Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, Oscar De La Hoya and Lakers announcer Chick Hearn that reside in the courtyard across from the L.A. Live complex, the bronze recreation of O’Neal designed by Omri Amrany and Julie Rotblatt Amrany won’t technically be “standing.” It’ll be dunking, suspended from a building, hanging 10 feet off the ground to terrorize opposing big men (and pedestrians concerned about falling statues) for years to come.

Shaquille O’Neal will be dunking outside Staples Center forever. (Photo via @NBA) More

The unveiling came after a special ceremony held outside Staples Center on Friday evening that featured plenty of Laker royalty, including team president Jeanie Buss; franchise icons Abdul-Jabbar and West, who brought O’Neal to Hollywood in the summer of 1996 in one of the great free-agent coups in NBA history; head coach Phil Jackson, who coached O’Neal to three NBA titles and his lone NBA Most Valuable Player award; and former teammates Kobe Bryant, Derek Fisher, Rick Fox, Robert Horry, Gary Payton, Ron Harper, Devean George, Brian Cook, Elden Campbell and, of course, the immortal …

The man, the myth, the legend: pic.twitter.com/M8IZbfyNr5 — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 24, 2017





SLAVA IS HERE pic.twitter.com/NCXUr3MmKV — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 24, 2017





Laker talisman and newly minted president of basketball operations Magic Johnson couldn’t make the ceremony, as he was out on the road scouting at the NCAA tournament, but he did send along a video tribute congratulating O’Neal and celebrating all he accomplished during his time in Los Angeles:





Even bitter enemies had to come to pay their respects.

Clipper Darrell is at Shaq's statue unveiling. pic.twitter.com/tB8sTwFiPE — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 25, 2017





The ceremony featured light moments, including an on-target zing by Cap:

Kareem got buckets. Kareem got jokes. ???? pic.twitter.com/FJksXv30Bn — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 24, 2017





… and Kobe recounting how he knew the Lakers would knock off the San Antonio Spurs in the playoffs because of a look and a story Shaq shared with him in the back of the bus on the way to the game:





Congrats on the statue @SHAQ. U rightfully join the legends before u while inspiring those who come next #lakers #TheBigStatue #TheBigBronze — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 25, 2017





… as well as some more emotional ones, like West saying that playing a part in bringing O’Neal to Los Angeles was one of the accomplishments of which he’s most proud in a life full of remarkable achievement:

"I loved him like a son." – Jerry West #TheBigStatue pic.twitter.com/F64vlz8cE1 — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 24, 2017





… and praise from his children that had the Most Dominant Ever dabbing his eyes:

Shaq getting emotional as he hears his kids shower him with praise before his statue unveiling. pic.twitter.com/tbCH4GigHU — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 24, 2017





The Lakers first revealed plans for the statue as a surprise during an appearance by O’Neal on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” back in January of 2016, and announced just before Christmas that the unveiling would come this Friday, ahead of L.A.’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.