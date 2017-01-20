Sources: Pau Gasol has surgery on hand, timeline to return unclear

Pau Gasol injured his hand in pregame warmups Thursday night in San Antonio. (AP)

San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol underwent surgery to repair a fracture in the fourth metacarpal on his left hand Friday, but a timeline for his return is immediately unclear, league sources told The Vertical.

The procedure has a potentially broad recovery period, league sources said. There are scenarios in which Gasol could return to the lineup inside of a month and a possibility that his absence could extend as long as six weeks, league sources said.

That timeline will become clearer as the healing and rehab process begins.

Gasol, 36, injured his hand in pregame warmups Thursday night in San Antonio.

Gasol, a six-time All-Star and the 2001-02 Rookie of the Year, signed a free-agent contract with the Spurs in July. He’s averaged 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds for San Antonio, which has a 33-9 record and is behind only Golden State in the Western Conference.

More NBA coverage from The Vertical: