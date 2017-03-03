Source: Chip Kelly auditioned at Fox for analyst job

INDIANAPOLIS – San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch took the broadcasting route back to the NFL. Now former Philadelphia Eagles and 49ers head coach Chip Kelly could end up running the same play – and it could be through Lynch’s previous NFL analyst job at Fox Sports.

Kelly auditioned with Fox Sports for Lynch’s previous job last week, a source familiar with the situation told Yahoo Sports. The source said Kelly did his audition alongside broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt, who previously paired with Lynch as one of the network’s gameday teams.

While a deal is not yet imminent, a source close to Kelly said the coach is weighing media opportunities as he waits for “the right opportunity” to present itself. The source said Kelly still has his sights set on the NFL, either as a head coach or offensive coordinator, but added that the former Oregon coach isn’t closing the door on the college ranks.

“[Chip] has had interest from some different places, but I think he’s looking for the right situation,” the source said. “I think he’s open to exploring some different things before [he takes another coaching job].”

It would be interesting to see and hear Chip Kelly be the analyst on either a 49ers or Eagles game. (AP) More

Part of that exploration is taking a close look at the media world, which has included Kelly working in recent weeks to sharpen his television presentation prior to the Fox audition. It’s worth noting that Kelly joked about taking a job in the media ranks back in October, following the 49ers’ 1-5 start. At that time, Kelly’s future with the franchise was already being questioned, speculation he shut down with one of his dry, grinning quips.

“Unless the media has an opportunity for me somewhere, I’ll always explore those opportunities,” Kelly said in October. “But I’m not going anywhere.”

Kelly was fired in San Francisco after finishing 2-14 in his only season with the 49ers. He interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their offensive coordinator position in January but ultimately didn’t land the job. Speculation also connected him with the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator spot, which opened when Kyle Shanahan took Kelly’s previous job in San Francisco. The Falcons quickly filled that opening with former college coach Steve Sarkisian. Kelly’s name also surfaced in connection with a potential New England Patriots coaching position because of his friendship with coach Bill Belichick, but nothing materialized.

Whether the Fox job pans out remains to be seen, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Kelly could be sitting in Eagles or 49ers meeting rooms again next season, this time prepping for a role analyzing his former teams on the air.

More NFL on Yahoo Sports