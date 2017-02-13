Son of Jerry Sandusky arrested on child sex abuse charges

Jeffrey Sandusky, an adopted son of former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, was arrested Monday and charged with sexually assaulting a child, among several other charges.

According to the Centre Daily Times, Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, is facing multiple felony charges and is currently being held at Centre County Correctional Facility:

The charges include criminal solicitation of statutory sexual assault by a person 11 years older, criminal solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16 years old, two counts of criminal solicitation of photograph or film depicted on the computer of a sex act knowingly involving a child, six counts of communicating with a minor – sexual abuse and two counts of criminal solicitation of child pornography, all felonies, and two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors.

WTAJ is reporting that an investigation into Jeffrey Sandusky began in November 2016:

Pennsylvania State Police began an investigation in November 2016 after a child claims to have received text messages from Sandusky, including some that asked for naked photographs.

According to State Police, Sandusky was dating the child’s mother and had lived in the residence for about five years. The explicit text messages were shared with the child’s father, who then notified police.

The criminal complaint also says that another child was abused by Jeffrey Sandusky “dating back to 2013.”

Jeffrey Sandusky is one of the six adopted children of Jerry and Dottie Sandusky. Jerry Sandusky is currently serving a 30-60-year sentence after being found guilty on 45 counts of child sex abuse back in June 2012. One of the six children, Matt, claimed he was abused by Jerry.

Sandusky was a longtime defensive assistant at Penn State, where he played defensive end. Sandusky began his tenure on the PSU coaching staff in 1969 and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 1977. He stayed in that role until 1999, when he retired to focus on his work with The Second Mile, his non-profit organization for at-risk youth.

