Soccer-US championship results and standings

March 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 25
New England Revolution 5 Minnesota United FC 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Atlanta United FC 3 2 0 1 11 3 6
2 Orlando City SC 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
3 New York Red Bulls 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
4 Toronto FC 3 1 2 0 4 2 5
5 New York City FC 3 1 1 1 5 2 4
6 Columbus Crew 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
7 Chicago Fire 3 1 1 1 3 5 4
8 New England Revolution 3 1 0 2 6 5 3
9 Montreal Impact 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
9 Philadelphia Union 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
11 DC United 3 0 1 2 0 6 1
Western Conference
1 Portland Timbers 3 3 0 0 10 3 9
2 FC Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
3 Houston Dynamo 3 2 0 1 7 6 6
4 San Jose Earthquakes 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
5 Sporting Kansas City 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
6 Seattle Sounders 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
7 Colorado Rapids 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
8 LA Galaxy 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
9 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
10 Real Salt Lake 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
11 Minnesota United FC 4 0 1 3 6 18 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 25
New York Red Bulls v Real Salt Lake (2000)
Columbus Crew v Portland Timbers (2330)
