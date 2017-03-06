Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters

March 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 5

Orlando City SC 1 New York City FC 0

Saturday, March 4

Colorado Rapids 1 New England Revolution 0

DC United 0 Sporting Kansas City 0

Houston Dynamo 2 Seattle Sounders 1

San Jose Earthquakes 1 Montreal Impact 0

Columbus Crew 1 Chicago Fire 1

LA Galaxy 1 FC Dallas 2

Real Salt Lake 0 Toronto FC 0

Friday, March 3

Portland Timbers 5 Minnesota United FC 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Eastern Conference

1 Orlando City SC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

2 Chicago Fire 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

3 Columbus Crew 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

4 DC United 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

4 Toronto FC 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Atlanta United FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

New York Red Bulls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

9 Montreal Impact 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

9 New England Revolution 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

9 New York City FC 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Western Conference

1 Portland Timbers 1 1 0 0 5 1 3

2 FC Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

3 Houston Dynamo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

4 Colorado Rapids 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

4 San Jose Earthquakes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

6 Real Salt Lake 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

6 Sporting Kansas City 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Vancouver Whitecaps 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

9 Seattle Sounders 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

10 LA Galaxy 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

11 Minnesota United FC 1 0 0 1 1 5 0

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Monday, March 6

Atlanta United FC v New York Red Bulls (0030)

Vancouver Whitecaps v Philadelphia Union (0230)