Soccer-US championship results and standings

March 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 5
Orlando City SC 1 New York City FC 0
Saturday, March 4
Colorado Rapids 1 New England Revolution 0
DC United 0 Sporting Kansas City 0
Houston Dynamo 2 Seattle Sounders 1
San Jose Earthquakes 1 Montreal Impact 0
Columbus Crew 1 Chicago Fire 1
LA Galaxy 1 FC Dallas 2
Friday, March 3
Portland Timbers 5 Minnesota United FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Orlando City SC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
2 Chicago Fire 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
3 Columbus Crew 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
4 DC United 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
4 Toronto FC 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Atlanta United FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York Red Bulls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 Montreal Impact 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
9 New England Revolution 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
9 New York City FC 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Western Conference
1 Portland Timbers 1 1 0 0 5 1 3
2 FC Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 Houston Dynamo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 Colorado Rapids 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 San Jose Earthquakes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Real Salt Lake 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 Sporting Kansas City 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Vancouver Whitecaps 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 Seattle Sounders 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
10 LA Galaxy 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
11 Minnesota United FC 1 0 0 1 1 5 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 6
Atlanta United FC v New York Red Bulls (0030)
Vancouver Whitecaps v Philadelphia Union (0230)
234