Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Reuters

April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 2

Santos Laguna 1 Queretaro 0

Toluca 2 Necaxa 0

Saturday, April 1

Atlas 3 Club Tijuana 3

Chiapas 0 UNAM 3

America 1 Monterrey 0

Monarcas Morelia 0 Guadalajara 0

Pachuca 0 Puebla 0

Tigres 0 Club Leon 1

Friday, March 31

Veracruz 3 Cruz Azul 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Toluca 11 7 1 3 16 11 22

2 Guadalajara 11 6 3 2 16 10 21

3 Monterrey 11 5 4 2 17 11 19

4 Club Tijuana 11 5 3 3 24 18 18

5 Pachuca 11 5 3 3 11 10 18

6 UNAM 11 5 2 4 20 17 17

7 America 11 5 2 4 13 12 17

8 Santos Laguna 11 3 7 1 15 12 16

-------------------------

9 Monarcas Morelia 11 4 4 3 10 10 16

10 Queretaro 11 4 3 4 15 13 15

11 Atlas 11 4 3 4 15 15 15

12 Chiapas 11 4 1 6 11 18 13

13 Tigres 11 3 3 5 10 9 12

14 Veracruz 11 4 0 7 8 12 12

15 Cruz Azul 11 2 4 5 9 13 10

16 Puebla 11 2 4 5 11 16 10

17 Necaxa 11 2 4 5 11 18 10

18 Club Leon 11 2 3 6 12 19 9

1-8: Championship play-off