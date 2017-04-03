Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 2
Santos Laguna 1 Queretaro 0
Toluca 2 Necaxa 0
Saturday, April 1
Atlas 3 Club Tijuana 3
Chiapas 0 UNAM 3
America 1 Monterrey 0
Monarcas Morelia 0 Guadalajara 0
Pachuca 0 Puebla 0
Tigres 0 Club Leon 1
Friday, March 31
Veracruz 3 Cruz Azul 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Toluca 11 7 1 3 16 11 22
2 Guadalajara 11 6 3 2 16 10 21
3 Monterrey 11 5 4 2 17 11 19
4 Club Tijuana 11 5 3 3 24 18 18
5 Pachuca 11 5 3 3 11 10 18
6 UNAM 11 5 2 4 20 17 17
7 America 11 5 2 4 13 12 17
8 Santos Laguna 11 3 7 1 15 12 16
-------------------------
9 Monarcas Morelia 11 4 4 3 10 10 16
10 Queretaro 11 4 3 4 15 13 15
11 Atlas 11 4 3 4 15 15 15
12 Chiapas 11 4 1 6 11 18 13
13 Tigres 11 3 3 5 10 9 12
14 Veracruz 11 4 0 7 8 12 12
15 Cruz Azul 11 2 4 5 9 13 10
16 Puebla 11 2 4 5 11 16 10
17 Necaxa 11 2 4 5 11 18 10
18 Club Leon 11 2 3 6 12 19 9
1-8: Championship play-off
7.8k